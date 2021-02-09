MUHYIDDIN PUNISHES UMNO 5 – ZAHID, NAJIB, NAZRI, AHMAD MASLAN & AHMAD JAZLAN – SLASHES THEIR MILLION-RINGGIT BUDGET ALLOCATIONS TO JUST RM100K EACH – ‘I DON’T KNOW WHY BUT I AM NOT GOING TO COVER UP FOR HIM!’

Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz has hit out against the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government after the allocation for his constituency was slashed, along with that of four other Umno lawmakers, calling it a “punishment” to the people.

Nazri said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s action was against the folk of Padang Rengas and not against him.

“Muhyiddin needs to remember that if he wants to punish me – it’s not me who is being punished. It’s the people. He is punishing the rakyat.

“I supported the budget and he has a responsibility to ensure the people of Padang Rengas receive the same allocation that was promised to other MPs who backed the budget,” he told Malaysiakini.

Nazri called on Muhyiddin to honour Budget 2021 as his constituents deserved the allocation stated in it.

“But it’s up to him if he wants to discriminate against the people in Padang Rengas. The money has nothing to do with me, my duty is just to pass the budget to the people.

“If they ask me, I will tell them that PN did not provide the allocation,” he added.

On Feb 3, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is the Bagan Datuk MP, revealed that his allocation and that of four other Umno lawmakers was reduced to RM100,000 from RM3.7 million.

The others affected include Pekan MP Najib Abdul Razak, Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan and Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, who have all been critical of Muhyiddin’s administration.

On Jan 12, the former law minister had announced that he was no longer backing the prime minister.

Asked if he was being punished for publicly withdrawing his support for Muhyiddin, Nazri replied: “I don’t care.”

“I simply don’t know (why), you will have to ask him. I am not going to cover up for him,” he added.

