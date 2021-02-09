Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi singled out a minister for a gathering to hand out aid during the ongoing movement control order (MCO) and questioned if he should be fined.
Zahid did not name the minister but cited a gathering on Feb 7 to hand out aid to 500 residents in Selangor where an RM30,000 allocation was also announced.
Coincidentally, International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali had on Feb 7 shared on Twitter that he had visited Chinese families and distributed aid to 500 of them in need.
Azmin also announced on the microblogging site that he had approved an allocation of RM30,000 to a local organisation so that it could provide free traditional medicine treatment to the community.
“But if the people must do things online, schools must go online, work must go online, why can’t the minister’s contribution be done online?” Zahid said on Facebook.
The Bagan Datuk MP said the government is strict about gatherings and questioned why ministers’ are exempted from the rules.
He added that even Umno Youth’s efforts to provide free sanitisation services were blocked due to the MCO.
Last month, Putrajaya Umno was also fined after an event it organised to give out free frozen chicken saw huge crowds, violating the MCO standard operating procedures.
Noting complaints about double standards on social media, Zahid said such issues have been on people’s mind.
“I too have questions if the minister should get a compound. It appears he was violating the National Security Council’s directive,” he said. MKINI
Najib: Excusing ministers from full quarantine could open Malaysia’s doors to dangerous Covid-19 variants
On Facebook, the Pekan MP noted that the average incubation period before Covid-19 infections were detectable was around five to six days, beyond the three days of surveillance that ministers only need to perform under the exemption.
The order from Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba was gazetted yesterday.
“There is a risk if those who are infected are wrongly released early, leading to them infecting more people under the mistaken assumption that they are free of Covid-19.
Najib also recalled that there have been cases of lawmakers who were released from self-quarantine only to later test positive for Covid-19.
He cited the cases of Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei, Maharani assemblyman Nor Hayati Bachok and Ayer Limau state assemblyman Datuk Amiruddin Yusof as examples.
The trio had participated in campaigning for their parties during last year’s Sabah state election and tested positive following their return to the peninsula.
Najib said it was unwise to expose the country’s health system to further risks from new Covid-19 variants when it was already at its limit.
“At a time when active cases have already hit 51,000, with the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) capacity long exceeded, it is impossible for our healthcare system to cope should the UK mutation, which infects 70 per cent faster, spreads in our country,” he added.
In the gazetted order that Dr Adham issued using his authority as the health minister, Cabinet members returning from official visits abroad are exempted from Section 15 the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.
Section 15 of Act 342 pertains to observation or surveillance of contacts and that an authorised officer may order any contact to undergo observation in such place and for such period as he may think fit, or to undergo surveillance until he may be discharged without danger to the public.
The health minister is empowered under Section 29 of Act 342 to exempt any person, article, vehicle, human remains or tissues, animals and any pathogenic substances from the operation of any of the Act’s provisions or any regulations made under the Act.
Currently, Malaysian returnees must undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine at home even if they test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival. MALAY MAIL
Withdraw quarantine privilege for ministers, urges Kit Siang
PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin must retract the Covid-19 quarantine exemption afforded to ministers to uphold his pledge of no double standard in Covid-19 quarantine standard operating procedure, said Lim Kit Siang.
The DAP stalwart reminded the prime minister of his pledge in a special television address to the nation that there would be no double standards in complying with Covid-19 quarantine orders.
Muhyiddin said he and his ministers are not exempted from adhering to the SOP set by the Health Ministry on this matter.
The Iskandar Puteri MP also said Muhyiddin then promised action against any minister for breaching the rules.
He was referring to a new gazette yesterday which allowed ministers returning from official duties abroad to be exempted from Section 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).
Ministers who return from any overseas official visit will only undergo Covid-19 observation for three days or undergo surveillance until they are discharged without danger to the public.
The Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Exemption) Order 2021 will be in effect until August 1, which spans the entire state of emergency.
Under existing rules, Malaysians returning from abroad are required to undergo a 10-day quarantine.
The gazette was signed by Health Minister Dr Adham Baba.
Lim said the quarantine privilege for ministers would undermine public trust, confidence and support in the government’s fight against Covid-19. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT