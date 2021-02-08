THIS MUHYIDDIN FOR YOU! HISHAM OFF TO ABU DHABI FOR ‘BILATERAL MEETING’ AS IPIC STORM BREWS – WHILE BALING MP AZEEZ’S BROTHER GETS DNAA OVER BRIBERY CASE

It was recently revealed that the UAE had since early on – before the collapse of the Harapan government – lobbied for Malaysia’s legal challenge in the UK to be dropped.
However, former attorney-general Tommy Thomas said an agreement could not be reached as the gulf between UAE and Malaysia was “huge and unbridgeable”.
The Foreign Ministry said Hishammuddin’s visit to Abu Dhabi was at the invitation of Sheikh Abdullah Zayed Sultan Al Nahyan, who is also UAE’s foreign affairs and international cooperation minister.
It added that the visit was done in full compliance of the standard operating procedures against Covid-19.
Hishammuddin’s visit to the UAE was preceded by an initial visit by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in December last year. MKINI
Azeez’s brother gets DNAA for abetment in RM4mil bribery case
KUALA LUMPUR: The brother of former Tabung Haji chairman Abdul Azeez Rahim has been given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal on charges of abetting Azeez in accepting bribes involving highway construction projects and road upgrades in Perak and Kedah.
Sessions court Judge Azura Alwi granted Abdul Latif the discharge after the prosecution made an application. Latiff will be made a prosecution witness, deputy public prosecutor Adam Mohamed said.
“The attorney-general’s chambers (AGC) considered the application by the defence to drop the charges against Latif after two representations were submitted to the AGC three months ago.
“Therefore, we requested that the accused (Latif) be granted a discharge and the court granted the application,” he said.
The trial of Azeez and his brother was supposed to continue before Azura today. However, it has been vacated after the prosecution informed the court that High Court judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin had allowed Azeez’s application to adjourn the trial pending his application to quash the three corruption charges and 10 money laundering charges he is facing.
According to Adam, Azeez did not attend today’s proceedings and lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik had produced a medical certificate (MC) on behalf of the accused valid from Feb 5-11.
Meanwhile, lawyer Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos, who is representing Latif, said he had applied for his client to be acquitted outright on the two charges.
Azeez, 54, who is also Baling MP, is charged with three counts of accepting bribes totalling RM5.2 million in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah as well as 10 counts of money laundering.
He is accused of committing the offence at CIMB Bank, Jalan Tun Perak in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 8, 2010, and at Affin Bank, Pusat Bandar Puchong in Selangor on June 13, 2017, and April 10, 2018, while the money laundering offences were allegedly committed in the Klang Valley area between March 8, 2010, and Aug 30, 2018.
Latif, 63, was accused of abetting him in obtaining a RM4 million bribe from Mohammad Redzuan Mohanan Abdullah as gratification to help Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd secure road projects through limited tender from the works ministry.
The project involved the Pantai Baru Coastal Expressway Project, upgrading works of Federal Road FT005 (Teluk Intan to Kampung Lekir, Perak) valued at RM644.5 million.
He is accused of committing both offences at Affin Bank, Pusat Bandar Puchong in Selangor on June 13, 2017, and April 10, 2018. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY