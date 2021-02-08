COVID-19 EASES, NEW INFECTIONS DIP TO 3,100 – BUT STILL WAY TOO SOON TO BE HOPEFUL

Covid-19 (Feb 8): 3,100 new cases, record 24 deaths

The Health Ministry today reported 3,100 new Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths.

  • Active cases: 51,977 (New record)
  • Patients in ICU: 282
  • Intubated: 134

Since the movement control order began on Jan 13, the states or territories where new cases are still trending up are Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Sarawak and Malacca.

New cases by states in brief:

Selangor (1606)
Johor (499)
Kuala Lumpur (372)
Malacca (313)
Penang (250)
Sarawak (219)
Sabah (160)
Negeri Sembilan (92)
Perak (71)
Kedah (43)
Pahang (34)
Kelantan (32)
Terengganu (29)
Putrajaya (9)
Perlis (2)
Labuan (0)

