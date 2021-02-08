CHAINS OF DECEIT: NAJIB’S PAL JHO LOW ‘RUNS’ 1MDB, COURT IS TOLD – EVEN AS INCOME TAX DEPT SUES JHO’S PAL FAT ERIC

The 10th prosecution witness told the Kuala Lumpur High Court this during former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s RM2.28 billion 1MDB corruption trial today.
Hazem said Low runs 1MDB, especially in areas of investments.
He said this during cross-examination by the accused’s defence counsel, Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammad.
He was responding to Wan Aizuddin’s questions on Low’s email to the witness over 1MDB’s acquisition of independent power plants (IPPs) Genting Sanyen and Tanjong Energy.
In Hazem’s written witness statement, he claimed that Low provided justifications that can be used for the acquisitions if the public raised issues.
“Jho Low runs the company. If I say something that opposes the instructions, then it would affect my career (at 1MDB),” the witness testified before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.
Hazem explained the culture at 1MDB then that one had to follow along, such as following Low’s instructions on using suggested justification for the acquisitions.
Wan Aizuddin: Did he threaten to sack you?
Hazem: No.
Wan Azuddin: Did he say that with this attitude (Hazem’s reluctance to abide by certain instructions from Low), then you would not get anywhere in 1MDB?
Hazem: It is that might as well follow or you better quit.
When Wan Aizuddin further asked how this culture was cultivated in 1MDB – whereby if “one does not run with the pack, then one would get in trouble” – Hazem explained that it was not a question of popular opinion but abiding by Low’s instructions.
The witness explained that in the end, he finally quit being 1MDB CEO in March 2015, two years after taking over the helm from Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi.
The trial before Sequerah would resume around 1.30pm tomorrow.
Today, the 1MDB trial could not proceed in the morning because Najib and his defence team had to attend to a separate legal matter in a separate High Court in the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex.
Tomorrow’s 1MDB proceedings would also only resume at 1.30pm due to Najib and his defence team needing to attend another court hearing in the morning.
The other hearing concerns the government’s 1MDB-linked RM 680 million forfeiture suit against Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd. Najib is among the third parties seeking to contest the amount sought to be forfeited by the authorities in the suit.
Concerning the criminal matter before Sequerah, Najib is on trial for four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion of 1MDB’s funds.
Aside from being the former prime minister, the accused was also finance minister and chairperson of the board of advisors of 1MDB.
The Minister of Finance Incorporated (MOF Inc) wholly owns 1MDB. – MKINI
IRB sues Jho Low ally for RM68 million in taxes
According to the court’s case list, the case came up for e-Review before High Court deputy registrar Farah Shuhada Ramli today, and case management has been set for March 16.
In the statement of claim, the government alleged that for the Years of Assessment 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013, the defendant was due to pay income tax of RM2,706,803.84, RM22,090,949.92, RM35,479,911.48 and RM1,538,473.04 based on the Notice of Assessment for the said years, dated September 30, 2020.
The plaintiff further stated that credit surplus of RM782.02 due to the defendant was utilised and deducted as part payment of income tax for the Year of Assessment 2010, leaving an outstanding balance of RM2,706,021.82 for that tax assessment year.
“As the defendant failed to pay income tax of RM2,706,021.82, RM22,090,949.92, RM35,479,911.48 and RM1,538,473.04 within 30 days of the delivery of the said Notices of Assessment to him (the defendant), as provided for under Section 103 of the Income Tax Act 1967, an increase in tax of 10% respectively, amounting to RM270,602.18, RM2,209,094.99, RM3,547,991.14 and RM153,847.30 was imposed and added to the overall income tax for the Years of Assessment 2010 until 2013 that still remain unpaid,” the plaintiff said in its statement of claim.
The plaintiff claimed that to date, the defendant had yet to pay to the plaintiff the amounts and penalties due which come up to RM67,996.891.87.
As such, the plaintiff is demanding that the defendant pay RM67,996.891.87, 5% from the date of judgment until the realisation date, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.
Prior to this, the media had reported that Tan is a close ally of Jho Low’s and was also allegedly involved in billions of ringgit in transactions relating to the 1MDB scandal. – Bernama
