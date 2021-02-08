ALAMAK! TOMMY ACCEPTS NAJIB’S SERVICE OF NOTICE OVER ALTANTUYA’S MURDER – UMNO, ALREADY HIT BY NAJIB’S SCANDALS, SHIVERS AGAIN – WILL MUSA SAFRI BE SUBPOENAED – ONE EXTRA LARGE POP CORN, PLEASE!

Alamak ? Tommy Thomas Accepts Najib’s Service Of Notice. Kena Beli Extra Large Pop Corn. So Will M_sa S-fri Be Called ?

If Tommy Thomas had not been the Attorney General, his book would not have attracted so much attention. Almost all those ‘controversial parts’ of his book (from the news reports – I have not read the book though I got the pdf version free) are already well known among Malaysians, especially social media.

But because Tommy Thomas was the AG so the book has gained an aura of “officialdom” about it. It is not just Tommy Thomas’ memoirs. It is the memoirs of a former Attorney General.

My views? I believe in complete, 100% freedom of speech. Tommy can say what he wants – whether I like it or not, whether I agree or not. There is one part of the book (which I read about) with which I strongly disagree. But it is Tommy Thomas’ right to say what he wants to say.

Well it was not Voltaire who said that. It was actually said by Evelyn Beatrice Hall who wrote a biography of Voltaire. N’theless I agree with it. But what Voltaire meant (though he did not say it) applies to the common man. The lay people. The everyday Mr Citizen. The man who has no power and no authority.

Those who are already high and mighty should be a little more circumspect. In this regard, the present AG has made what I think are “inappropriate” remarks against Tommy Thomas.

Tommy Thomas was AG for 20 months. Idris Haron has been AG for less than one year? But why ‘inappropriate’? Because Idris Harun is the AG. At least SEVEN police reports have been made against Tommy Thomas’ book and the Police said they are investigating all of them. If there is a case to be pursued against Tommy Thomas, then and only then will the AG’s Chambers step into the picture. This is how our system works. Only after the Police have completed their investigations and made their recommendations can the AG decide to prosecute or not to prosecute any cases against Tommy Thomas.

Until then the AG should keep quiet and maintain professional neutrality. No bias, no prejudice, no taking sides and certainly no subjudice.

But with the AG Idris making any type of remarks against Tommy Thomas it already implies a bias. So if the Police present their investigation papers about Tommy Thomas to the AG can Tommy expect the AG to act professionally and without pre-conceived bias? If you are having problems figuring this out, put yourself in Tommy Thomas’ shoes lah.

About the competency of the AG’s Chambers please do not forget that the AG’s Chambers at that time completely refused to prosecute the 1MDB cases when the whole world was gaping in shock at the scale of the corruption.

All around the world, people had already been prosecuted and jailed for their involvement in the 1MDB scandal. In the UAE, in Singapore people were jailed. And action was taken against others in the United States (Goldman Sachs was fined). Dont forget the US Attorney General gave a two-hour press conference about the 1MDB corruption.

The 1MDB case has been labelled the biggest financial scandal in the world.

Despite all that it took a change in government before the AG’s Chambers prosecuted the first 1MDB cases in Malaysia. If that qualifies as competence then go to PD and walk west.

And after that Coroner’s Inquest in that fireman Adib Kassim case it was the IGP Tan Sri Hamid Bador who said the Police could not find any evidence that Adib had been “killed by one, two persons etc”. Meaning the Coroner was stretching things real far.

Today’s news says Tommy Thomas has accepted the Service of Notice from Najib. here is the news:





Former AG Tommy Thomas responded to Najib LoD for defaming

denied all allegations made by Najib in the LoD.

Our client denies all material allegations in your letter

our client denies he has committed defamation against your client

We have instructions to accept service of process

Thomas implicated Najib in the murder of Altantuya

to institute legal proceedings early next week if no reply by Fri Feb 5

defamation in chapter 42 under title “Altantuya” pages 400 to 405

(OSTB : Ok I will read those pages shortly)

Azilah Hadri’s SD claimed he received direct order to kill Altantuya

My comments :

So does this mean that at last Najib will be put on the stand to answer questions about the Altantuya case? That will be very interesting. Maybe Americk Sidhu will be acting for Tommy Thomas?

Will M_sa S_fri also be called to the hearings?

Court of Appeal in 2013 acquitted Sirul and Azilah

saying serious misdirection by trial judge including not calling M_sa.

three-man appellate court said failure to put M_sa on witness stand

If Najib’s suit against Tommy begins next week, we will be munching on pocorn for the next two years at least. Or at least for the next six months.

More dirty linen will be washed in public. It will be very good for Umno’s public image as well. Elections are around the corner. Hooray.

