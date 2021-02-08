NO PROBLEMO! TOMMY STAYS COOL, VOWS FULL CO-OPERATION – AS HIS CRITICS, HOWLING WITH RAGE, PILE ON THE DEFAMATION, SEDITION & EVEN OSA PROBES!

Ex-AG Tommy Thomas has pledge to cooperate with cops over ongoing book investigations, lawyer says

Defamation, sedition and OSA probes – Thomas vows full cooperation

Three investigation papers have been opened with regard to former attorney-general Tommy Thomas’ memoir, which courted a deluge of police reports.

His lawyer Sangeet Kaur said her client has pledged to cooperate with the investigations.

“We have written to the Inspector-General of Police (Abdul Hamid Bador) extending our client’s fullest cooperation to give statements,” she told Malaysiakini.

However, she said there has been no communication from the police as to when Thomas’ statement would be recorded.

Asked if a date has been set, she replied: “Not yet.”

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Huzir Mohamed said the police have received 134 reports nationwide on the book.

He said the investigations are being carried out by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit and would be done in detail before any party, including Thomas, is called to record their statements.

“One of the investigation papers opened is in accordance with Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and another investigation paper is opened in accordance with (leaking information) and Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1972.

“The third investigation paper was opened in accordance with Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 (acts that have a tendency to incite),” he added.

Among those who lodged the police reports against Thomas were his predecessor Mohamed Apandi Ali and former solicitor-general III Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria.

Responding to a question on when Thomas would be called for questioning, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani told Malaysiakini that the investigating officers should be given time to handle their cases.

“When all is done, we will inform everyone,” he added.

Apart from the police reports, former premier Najib Abdul Razak had also slapped Thomas with a letter of demand over his remarks on the Altantuya Shaariibuu murder case.

Accusing Thomas of defamation, the letter stated that by “clear inference and innuendo”, he had conveyed the message that he as the then AG and public prosecutor was satisfied with the truthfulness of the allegations by two convicted persons that Najib was involved in directing them to murder the Mongolian national.

Thomas, through his lawyers, denied Najib’s claims.

“Our client denies all material allegations in your letter. Further, our client denies that he has committed the tort of defamation against your client, as alleged or at all,” they said in a letter dated Feb 4 to lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah who is acting for Najib.

Last week, Malaysiakini reported that publisher Gerakbudaya’s founder Chong Ton Sin was questioned by the police over the memoir titled My Story: Justice in the Wilderness.

It was also reported that the Home Ministry is scrutinising the contents, raising the possibility that the book could be banned.

Thomas’ successor Idrus Harun had also criticised the book, calling it an “insult to the institution of law”. MKINI

MALAY MAIL / MKINI

