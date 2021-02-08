WHAT A HUGE LOSS TO LEAVE PAS, LAMENTS MAT SABU – ‘NOW ONLY I REALIZE WITH PAS RULING, NIGHT CLUBS OPEN EVEN EARLIER THAN MOSQUES GAMBLING DRAWS SHOOT UP FROM 8 TO 22! YES, IT’S A REAL LOSS!’

The President of Parti Amanah Negara (AMANAH), Mohamad Sabu today released a tweet on his official Twitter stating that it is a great loss to anyone who has left the Pas party.

This is because when Pas became part of the National Alliance government (PN), the party gave a very high commitment to every action and direction from the government even though it was seen as very awkward and dizzying.

Mohamad Sabu wrote “Lose, those who leave Pas. Just found out that when Pas rules, the Night Clubs open earlier than the mosquse. Gambling increases from 8 to 22 draws. It’s a real loss. ”

His writings refer to the latest SOP announced by the PN government which has allowed nightclub and pub operators to continue operations until 10pm.

The tweet got 603 likes and 362 retweets an hour after he released the post.

THE ABOVE IS A GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE STORY BELOW:

Rugi siapa yang tinggalkan Pas, kata Mat Sabu