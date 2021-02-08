UMNO RUMOR-MILLS KEEP ON TURNING – PROUD MUHYIDDIN KEEPS ON BURNING – ROLLING! MALAYSIA ROLLING INTO THE RIVER!

Allegation linked to S’ngor royal, questions on Covid stat as rumour of Conference of Ruler meeting

Rumour going around that there is a Conference of Ruler meeting for tomorrow Tuesday February 2nd. It partly explained for SteadyAku47 timely release of division among brother rulers on the decision for emergency and his motivation to update on the contract and revive decade old exposes.

According to SteadyAku, Sultan of Selangor is in agreement with Agong on the emergency decision. Consequently last week, it was exposed that Penjana Kapital VC Fund are being managed by Fund Managers linked to the Selangor royal household.

Penjana denied the accusation, but held back from providing any information to dispute the revealed information to instead resorted to legal threat. That is suppression rather than engagement and explanation. It does not discredit the revelation but raise more suspicion.

There are questions being raised on Social Media on the methodology or precisely the transparency of the escalating Covid number that has reached above 5,000 and Director General Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah forecasted to reach daily level of 8,000 for March 2021.

Is that to scare off the apparently more number of sceptical brother rulers to support Agong’s decision for emergency and albeit save the premiership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin?

Penjana and Nepotism?

Prime Minister announced in his most recent, but declining in popularity, “Perutusan” of a RM600 million fund for Penjana Kapital as part of the economic stimulus.

Its one of those few and rather small programs of the restricted budget of Muhyiddin administration as “matching funds-of-funds programme that is part of the government’s economic recovery plan and is spread across different funding stages – seed, series A & B, growth and venture debt”.

Naturally it will be subjected to scrutiny.

On December 27th, Emmanurel Samarathisa revealed in his Tweeter that two of the Fund Manager is linked to Tengku Zafrol family. His tweeter next day provided link to his article on The Vibe with the details that linked it to the Selangor royal family. An extract below:

According to publicly available records, Tuas Capital Sdn Bhd founder Syed Haizam Syed Jamalullail is linked to Tengku Zafrul through extended ties in the Selangor royal household. Syed Haizam is the nephew of Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, while Tengku Zafrul traces his lineage to Selangor royalty through his paternal great-grandmother, who was the then sultan’s daughter. Zafrul’s wife, Raja Datin Sri Johanna Raja Arshad, is the great-granddaughter of the fifth Selangor sultan. RHL Ventures Sdn Bhd co-founder Raja Hamzah Abidin, meanwhile, is Tengku Zafrul’s cousin. Raja Hamzah’s father is former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Zainal Abidin, whose sister – Datuk Raja Zaharaton – is Zafrul’s mother.

It’s not directly linked to the Sultan and distance relative of the royal household to answer for. It does raise question on Tengku Zafrol. It is not the first time his family name surfaced in government contracts.

It was only in mid-December that his mother’s name was linked as a Director in Taliwork, a northern water contractor company. It cropped up in a conversation between him and PAS Minister, Dato Takiyuddin Hassan who requested direct negotiation for Langkawi water civil contract.

Kedah MB is held by PAS. And Taliwork has a long history dating back to the days of Mahathir as forth Prime Minister.

Zafrol under pressure?

Penjana reaction to threaten lawsuit “against anyone who suggests that was irregularity in the two appointments” is rather harsh and oppressive against media, particularly investigative journalism. [Read FMT here]

The company said any conflicts of interest was declared by the applicants. It means they acknowledged there existed conflict of interest similar to the presence of Raja Zaharaton in Taliwork. The family relationship to Tengku Zafrol was not denied in the report. Is Emmanuel liable then?

The harsh and emotional reaction of Penjana is indicative of Tengku Zafrol could not tolerate the pressure of the job in this age of transparency and public scrutiny. There was a market saying back then that “everytime he fails, he rise”. Has he reached the pinnacle of what they say as rising to the level of incompetence.

In his first interview as Minister of Finance, he has a poker face to cover his bull and more so, public yet to know him well enough and still in awe of his bank CEO resume.

Time is up and social media revealed he lied in the numbers presented for Budget 2021, namely hyping up revenue by showing growth at a time it is impossible to see any increases in number.

Tengku Zafrol was accused of lying for not honouring the promise for easy RM10,000 per person EPF withdrawal after agreeing in Parliment to UMNO demand. People demanded easy withdrawal but instead, he approved for easier car import for the wealthy:

More where it came from

Then came the report emergency could revive economy, which is inconsistent with his other remarks on the state of the economy: One cannot blame the media because he tried to bull his way on FDI at a time FDI is clearly moving out of Malaysia due to the political instability brought about by PPBM. Eurocham gave an embarrassing reply: Perhaps, the blame on the inability to stop foreign investors from leaving the country should also be blamed at the Prime Minister and Senior Minister for Economics, Dato Seri Azmin Ali. They are too focus on politics, Covid, and spending Government money to win political brownie points. Pressure or not, Tengku Zafrol wanted the job so bear with it. The show of force by Penjana under his watch only gives a bad name to the Selangor royal household. To the simple thinking folks, they could wrongly presume that Tengku Zafrol flexed his royal muscle to cover up for the family. More so, in this sensitive times when the general public perception of the emergency is that it is meant to keep Muhyiddin’s job and together with the MCO, it only worsen the spread of Covid and the retail economy. Suspicious Covid positive