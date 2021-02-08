LET’S MAKE KHALED NORDIN A ‘CZAR’! UMNO FACTIONS MOCK EX-JOHOR MB – IS HE EYEING THE UMNO DEPUTY PRESIDENCY? WHEN EVERYONE KNOWS HE’S MORE PRO-MUHYIDDIN THAN ANTI-MUHYIDDIN AFTER ACCEPTING ‘MORE THAN NICE SALARY’ JOB AS BOUSTEAD CHIEF…

I saw this yesterday and I laughed,

Did Khaled Nordin really used the word CZAR, like in the Russian king?

Hehehehe

Politicians and their bombastic expressions….sigh.

Anyway, why would people want to care about what Khaled Nordin said.

Well, if they care, then let just make the guy the czar that he proposed.

After all, Khaled Nordin is exceptional.

He took over as Johor MB in 2013, did nothing really, and led BN there to the worse defeat of the coalition in GE14.

He lost the parliament and state seats that he contested and BN got trounced in its once stronghold of Johor.

Yet, Umno people made him their vice-president. Stupid Umno people.

And the guy even got himself appointed by the Muhyiddin government as Boustead chairman, which comes with a more than nice salary.

That’s exceptional, isn’t it?

Nowadays, he’s issuing statements like that one.

Once a while he also even criticised Muhyiddin’s government which gave him the nice job to suit Umno grassroots negative sentiment.

Ya, lets make him a czar.

Khaled Nordin the Czar…hehehe

Khaled the Czar?

Oh, he should try run for the Umno deputy president post in the next party election. Why not, right?

Whatever lah.

Okay, I confess – I’m still sore with the guy after what he did to my Johor after 2013.

I really did lose quite a bit of my love for my home state after the mess that he did there.

Now, I’m really more at home in Pahang.

In fact, I’m now in Kuantan.

Staying at my best friend’s place not far from the Istana Sultan Abdul Aziz, which is the actual home of Yang DiPertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah.

In fact, I can take a 15 minutes leisurely walk from where I’m writing now and be at the palace gate.

I love this place. Very peaceful, comfortable and quiet.

Perfect for a retreat from the MCO which has now been extended until Feb 18.

Well, as if things would get any better after that.

Do you think if Khaled Nordin is the czar in charge of things, Covid-19 will go away?

Nah, I don’t think so.

I think most of you all are like me, resigned to fate.

What? New record high in number of cases?

Whatever.

New MCO?

Whatever.

We have became numb.

The only concern is whether I still have a job or not.

Need to makan, okay.

The only good thing this time around, is that I now have a dartboard at home for the lockdown. I can practise and hopefully improve my game.

Like this Japanese guy living in Hong Kong whose videos I love so much,

You may noticed from the video that there is a Malaysian flag at his home.

He may have visited our country and loves it quite a bit.

It actually reminds me of our country’s better days.

Hopefully, we could have such days again.

Cheers.

