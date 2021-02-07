GRUDGINGLY, MUHYIDDIN REGIME RELAXES CNY REUNION RULES FOR FEB 11, 12 & 19

FIFTEEN immediate family members living within 10km will be allowed to gather for the reunion dinner on the eve of Chinese New Year, the National Unity Ministry today, rescinding a previous set of widely panned rules that forbade such gatherings.

“Family Reunion Dinner on February 11 is allowed with no more than 15 immediate family members living within a 10km without crossing districts and states,” it said.

However, the ministry said a ban on inter district and state travel remained.

Last week, the government said only those living under the same roof could attend the “reunion” dinner.

Many people denounced the rule as nonsensical, as many had family members live within 10km of the same area and not affected by inter district and state restrictions during the movement control order (MCO).

The previous set of rules also wrongly assumed that the reunion dinner would be on the first day of the New year of February 12, and not on the eve.

The updated rules have corrected this and will be in force until February 13.

The ministry also said devotees will now be allowed to enter temples on the first, second and third day of Chinese New Year.

It said no more than 30 people will be allowed to enter at a time, and prayers will be from 6am to 2pm.

The ministry said people will be allocated 30 minutes, and it should be interspersed with sanitation work for 30 minutes before the next prayer time

It said the prayer activities on February 19 in conjunction with the Jade Emperor Birthday or the Hokkien New Yeall be confined to the respective temple courtyards at night. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

The National Unity Ministry said the NSC had also agreed to prayer activities at places of worship on Feb 11, Feb 12 and Feb 19, subject to strict SOPs.

It was not allowed under the previous SOP.

Under the relaxed rules, the National Unity Ministry said a maximum of 30 people can be present at places of worship on the stated dates, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

It added that all those present must wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Prayer sessions will be capped to 30 minutes followed by another 30 minutes of sanitisation works.

The time window for prayers will be from 6am to 2pm.

It added that on Feb 19, households are also allowed to conduct prayers in front of their house, considering that it is a tradition for the Chinese people from the Hokkien community.

It added that unity officers from the ministry will help to ensure SOP compliance.

The original SOP had received brickbats for being nonsensical.

Among the original SOP included limiting family reunion gatherings to members of the same household – which is essentially the status quo.

It also banned visitations while at the same time imposing a gathering cap of 20 people per household, rendering the condition moot.

The NSC was also criticised for being culturally insensitive after it said the Chinese New Year SOP were for Feb 12 and Feb 13 – the first and second day of celebration.

In Chinese culture, Chinese New Year eve (Feb 11) is a significant day as family members would gather for their reunion dinner before ushering in the Chinese New Year the following day.

For Chinese people in the Hokkien community, the ninth day of Chinese New Year is also a significant day as they pray to the Jade Emperor (Bai Tian Gong).

Prayers are normally held at night of the eighth day (Feb 19 for this year) and extend past midnight.

Following the criticism, the NSC on Feb 5 updated the Chinese New Year SOP dates to Feb 11, 12 and 19.

On the same day, the National Unity Ministry also sought a review of the SOP, culminating in the new rules announced today. MKINI

