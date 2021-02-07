MUHYIDDIN’S ‘BRAINLESS’ ‘SHOW-OFF’ TRIP WHILE MALAYSIANS SUFFER: WITH INDONESIA RANKED 19TH IN WORLD FOR MOST NUMBER OF VOVID-19 CASES, YET MUHYIDDIN DASHES OFF TO ‘IMPLEMENT RECIPROCAL GREEN LANE’ SCHEME WITH JAKARTA

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin should get his priorities right to win the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, said DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang.

He said it was bizarre to watch Muhyiddin visit Indonesia, where one of the results was to “step up talks” to formulate a SOP for the implementation of reciprocal green lane (RGL) scheme with Indonesia.

“The top priority for Malaysia and Indonesia should be to bring the Covid-19 pandemic in their countries under control, as Indonesia is at present ranked No. 19 for cumulative cases globally.

“Malaysia is also struggling to bring the third wave of the pandemic under control after four-and-a-half months,” said the Iskandar Puteri MP.

“Hence, it is hard to understand what was Muhyiddin thinking when he made the call for a RGL with Indonesia.”

Lim said that Malaysia should be looking for RGL arrangements with the Asean countries that have successfully controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These countries include Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, followed by Cambodia, Brunei and Laos.”

Meanwhile, Lim questioned the delay in finalising the special Covid-19 committee that will advise Yang di-Pertuan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the emergency.

“This should be the priority for the prime minister, instead of a step-up of the preparations for an RGL between Malaysia and Indonesia, when this would in turn depend on the ability of both countries to bring the pandemic in their respective countries under control.”

