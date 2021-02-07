IN THE NAME OF WHAT TYPE OF HUMANITY IS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘UNITY’ GOVT DENYING STATELESS CHILDREN ACCESS TO EDUCATION? RIGHTS GROUP REMINDS MUHYIDDIN’S HEARTLESS GOVT IT IS BOUND BY GLOBAL CONVENTION – EVEN AS EX-MINISTER MASZLEE DEMANDS EXPLANATION FOR LATEST FLIP-FLOP ON SCHOOLS CLOSURE

Putrajaya bound by global convention to give stateless children education access, rights group says

KUALA LUMPUR — A new policy requiring stateless children in Malaysia to produce passports in order to be enrolled in local schools violates the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), said Lawyers for Liberty.

The rights advocacy group criticised the federal government for the policy, saying this effectively prevented stateless children from obtaining an education.

“Malaysia, having ratified the CRC, recognises the right of children to education on the basis of equal opportunity, as per Article 28. Hence, despite the reservation to Article 28(1)(a) on making primary education compulsory and available free to all, this does not abrogate the government’s duty to give equal access to education to stateless children.

“The government must at all times bear in mind its obligation under Article 3 of the CRC, that states that the best interests of the child, including those who are stateless, must be the primary consideration.

“The importance of education is undeniable, and any consideration of their best interest would of course include the opportunity to receive the necessary education,” LFL said in the statement.

It was previously reported that stateless children adopted by Malaysian parents were now required to produce passports in order to attend local schools.

The Malaysian Bar has since urged the Education Ministry and the government to review the policy, saying both should ensure consistency in such policies at both the federal and state levels.

Today, LFL suggested that a lack of clarity from the government could be behind policies on school enrolment varying by state.

“We attribute this to the lack of a clear policy by the federal government, where certain states have apparently imposed additional requirements for enrolment, such as the production of passports, before a stateless child can study in government schools.

“We thus urge the government to honour its obligations under the CRC by immediately streamlining and clarifying its policy in order to accord equal access to education to stateless children and ensure its compliance in all states. We must give stateless children a fighting chance to survive or even thrive and not cause them any further undue hardship,” they added. -MALAY MAIL

Radzi must explain flip-flops on school closures, says Maszlee

EDUCATION Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin must explain the latest last-minute decision to end the face-to-face school session for SPM and STPM candidates, who will sit for the exams later this month, said former education minister Maszlee Malik.

According to Maszlee, his successor Radzi must explain the decision and not hand palm off the task to other ministry officials. “To date, the minister has left it to ministry officials to appear on TV for dialogues on operational issues. “Even in the era of Covid-19 pandemic and in the current situation of educational turmoil, the people prefer to see the leadership and authority of the minister to face the people and make explanations through open dialogue. “It seems like the majority of the people want the minister himself to appear for question and answer on a more open platform. It can calm the atmosphere,” he told The Malaysian Insight. Maszlee was commenting on the decision by the ministry for school session to be terminated early to give space for candidates to prepare before the examination starts on February 22. In January, Radzi announced that only students who will sit for the main examinations for 2020 and 2021 would be given the opportunity for face-to-face learning. However, a letter dated February 4 said that the school session would be terminated sooner, but students living in dormitories should remain on campus. Maszlee, the MP for Simpang Renggam, said the decision had left parents, teachers and exam candidates left wondering what other U-turns would be coming their way before the exams. “I am confident that the ministry has its own reasons based on the latest data and atmosphere as well as information from the National Security Council and the health minister,” he said. The Education Ministry has also ruled that students in dormitories who want to celebrate the Chinese New Year with their families can go home as soon when the school session ends. The ministry also required students who wished to return to their hostels after Chinese New Year, to be segregated for 10 days. “These students will also take the exam in a special room during the period,” said the ministry. Students who want to stay at home are allowed to sit for exams at a nearby examination centre. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIHT

