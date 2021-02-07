REMOVE NON-MALAYS & THE GROWTH OF MALAYSIA WILL EVEN TURN NEGATIVE – PEOPLE WILL LEAVE THIS COUNTRY’ – MAHATHIR RAPS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘MALAYS ONLY’ REGIME FOR PURSUING ‘RACIAL NARRATIVE’ – EVEN IN CNY SOPs

PUTRAJAYA is at risk of losing the support of non-Malays and may hinder the country’s growth if it continues to pursue a racial narrative, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former prime minister said it will not be good for the country’s image if the government continues to prioritise its racial agenda.

“People will leave this country.

“Whatever you say about the non-Malays, there is no doubt that they have contributed towards the development of this country. If you remove them, the growth of this country will be hampered, it will even turn negative,” the 95-year-old leader told news portal Free Malaysia Today.

Dr Mahathir said the non-Malays have contributed much to the country’s economy despite being a minority.

“The non-Malays have been able to succeed economically despite being in the minority,” he said in the report.

However, the Kedah born nonagenarian said there needs to be a balance of wealth between the majority (Malays) and the non-Malays.

“There’s a need to balance (the wealth) between the non-Malays and the Malays. Because as you know, even if it’s a mono-ethnic country, if there is too big a disparity between the rich and the poor, there will eventually be violence.

“We have to bring (the Malays) up so that there is a balance in terms of distribution of the national wealth between all the different communities,” he told the news portal.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir told the portal that greedy leaders have led to the formation of too many political parties.

He said this was evident amongst the Malays, thus creating unstable coalitions.

Dr Mahathir added that after the independence, many people realise that they can make money through politics

“When you are elected as an MP or to the state assembly, you get a good income. They see this as a means of earning an income, not as a service to the country. Of course, there is a lot of competition among them, with everybody wanting to become MPs or members of the state assembly, to become ministers, prime minister and the like,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said greed had also caused the inability of any single party to gain a majority in Dewan Rakyat which then led to the need to form coalitions.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.