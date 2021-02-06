MUCH SMARTER & SAVVIER THAN THEIR COUNTERPARTS IN PUTRAJAYA, SARAWAK STATE GOVT WINS PRAISE FROM SARAWAK CHINESE OVER CNY SOPs

IN stark contrast to the Chinese in the peninsula, the community in Sarawak feel the state is more than generous with its Chinese New Year and Chap Goh Mei standard operating procedure (SOPs).

Sarawak allows up to 20 immediate family members for the customary reunion dinner even in movement-control order (MCO) areas.

And, unlike in the peninsula, the reunion dinner rule is not confined to only family members living in the same house.

Immediate family members living elsewhere can come and gather at the designated home as reunions in hotels or restaurants are still not allowed.

While having an open house and house-to-house visits are not allowed, Sarawak, however, tweaked the rule a little to allow immediate families to visit each other on the first day of the new year.

Temple visits are also allowed but must comply with the SOP drawn up by the unit for other religions (Unifor).

However, traditional practices like the house-to-house visits and lion or dragon dances performances and lantern processions are not allowed.

“(It’s) good that we are at least allowed to have Chinese New Year eve reunion dinners subject to max 20 close family members and on the first day too,” said Bukit Assek assemblyman Irene Chang said in reaction to the SOP.

“Given the bad situation in Sibu, it’s understandable that there can be no open house.”

The DAP legislator, whose hometown has been badly affected by the Pasai cluster, which has claimed a dozen lives, urged the people in the riverine town on the Rajang “to take care and not go around more than necessary”.

“We all have to do our part to break the chain of infection.”

A young mother of one, Chia Wee Sing, said the Sarawak CNY SOP “is more kind” than that in the peninsula and she applauded the state government for it.

“I think that the Sarawak government and SDMC (state disaster management committee) must have considered this issue of reunion dinners very thoroughly.”

She said, nowadays, many children no longer live with their parents, which makes reunion dinners important to the Chinese.

“If you can’t have the reunion dinner together, the feeling is that the new year would be less meaningful.”

Allowing up to 20 family members to the reunion dinner is more than generous to veteran journalist F.C.Chong, who can count her immediate family as 39 people.

“I might have 39 people who are considered my immediate family but it’s very rare for us all to sit together for this important dinner.

“For example, I have sisters and their families who live in other towns and cannot get to Kuching due to the travel restrictions.

“So, allowing 20 to get together, that’s very generous.”

Chong said while the dinner is significantly important, “health is more important now”.

“In fact, it is the most important. We can have the reunion any time after the pandemic,” she added.

Chan Kit Guan felt the same. His immediate family numbers fewer than a dozen.

“I have no grouse about our CNY SOP. It’s reasonable. My family is small, between six and eight people. So, no complaints about the SOP.”

Chan thinks he will have another quiet new year, just like the last one, as his grown-up children “have their own agenda”.

“The new year will only be myself and wife at home enjoying our own cooking,” said the 60-year-old.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

