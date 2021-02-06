‘THEY HAVE NO IDEA HOW TO RUN THE COUNTRY’ – MAHATHIR PREDICTS A ‘DISASTER’ FOR MALAYSIA – IF PAS, BERSATU & UMNO GET TOGETHER TO FORM THE GOVT POST GE15

A FORMALISED coalition between Bersatu, Umno and PAS is not feasible because the three parties have different views on the direction the country should take, said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In an interview with FMT, he said the parties are currently working together for “political expedience”.

“Umno and PAS have never been friendly as the Islamist party has condemned Umno as an infidel, kafir, so how can they work together when PAS says working with the kafir will make you a kafir?” he said.

Dr Mahathir said they do not have a united view on how to develop and run the country.

“It will be a disaster if these people were to form a government, because each will be pulling in its own direction.”

Dr Mahathir said he also expected infighting during seat negotiations in the run up to the 15th general election, if no consensus can be reached among the parties.

He added that this will not be good for the country and believes that the grassroots will not back the idea of a collective union even if three parties do manage to come together.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

