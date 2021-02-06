BOMBSHELL – 60 YEARS OF RACIST POLICY – THIS IS WHAT MALAYSIA GETS – CNY AT PASAR MALAM & MINISTERS WHO ARE AN INSULT TO THE SPECIES CALLED ‘HOMO SAPIENS’: ‘DATING BACK FROM OVER 4,000 YEARS, REUNION DINNER IS THE DAY WHEN CHINESE FAMILY MEMBERS REAFFIRM THE LOVE & RESPECT THAT BINDS THEM TOGETHER’ – BUT TO ‘LOBSTER CRUNCHING’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME, IT’S JUST ABOUT ‘HUGE DINNERS’!

Politics | February 6, 2021 by | 0 Comments

     

    

   

Image result for MUHYIDDIN LOBSTER

 

    

   

   

  

Najib Razak and Rosmah Mansor Lou Sang - Chinese New Year

    

    

   

   

Chinese New Year Reunion Dinner - Ismail Sabri Screw Up

  

   

   

National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique

     

    

    

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle