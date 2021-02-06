PUTRAJAYA should be more sensitive to the Chinese community when drawing up health and safety guidelines for the Lunar New Year festival next week, said former prime minister Najib Razak.

He said the Chinese were well aware of the need to take precautions against Covid-19 spread but were taken aback by the “unfair” standard operating procedures (SOP) introduced by the Perikatan Nasional government.

“I believe the Chinese community does not question the need for firm action against the Covid-19 pandemic but feels the government has acted unfairly and insensitively,” Najib wrote on Facebook today.

Najib said the National Security Council (NSC) should have not downplayed the importance of the traditional reunion dinner on the eve of the Chinese new year.

“I was told that the official SOP issued by the NSC did not give an accurate picture of the Chinese New Year culture… for example, the big Chinese New Year, or reunion dinner, is the most important event with extended family members who do not live in the same household, such as grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and so on.”

Najib said the SOP that said only family members who live together may attend the reunion dinner therefore does not make sense.

“It would be better if the SOP does not refer to the reunion dinner but only puts a ban on visiting open houses,” the Pekan MP added.

He also pointed out the inconsistencies in the SOPs that have caused people to mock the the government.

He said the Chinese have questioned the ban on visiting relatives which was not imposed during the Christmas celebrations.

“As a result, many posts have been put up ridiculing the government.

Social media users have laughed at the discrepancies that allow people to go to the car wash and the pasar malam, but not visit their families.

Najib said people have also wondered why Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin could visit Indonesia but they are not allowed to visit their relatives during the Chinese New Year.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced yesterday that interstate travel and get-togethers, including with visiting relatives, are prohibited during the two-day Chinese festival.

Only people who live together may attend the traditional reunion dinner, which was erroneously said to be on the first and second day of the Lunar calendar.

The reunion dinner is traditionally held on the eve of the festival.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.