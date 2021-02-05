NEW COVID-19 CASES DIP BELOW 4,000 LEVEL TO 3,392 – BUT RESPITE MAYBE TEMPORARY

The Health Ministry today reported 3,392 new cases and 19 deaths.

Active cases: 48,751

Patients in ICU: 310

Intubated: 134

The Klang Valley regions continue to report the highest number of new cases in the country, where the new cases are mostly attributed to close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients or detected through “other screenings”.

In Selangor, one in six new cases new cases detected among those with symptoms but are not linked to known clusters or close contacts.

There are seven regions where new cases are still trending upwards since the start of the movement control order (MCO, Jan 13): Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Sarawak, Perak, Malacca and Terengganu.

Deaths

There were 19 new deaths and the national death toll stood at 854. Kuala Lumpur reported seven deaths, followed by Sabah (5), Selangor (3), Sarawak (3) and Perak (1).

The average age of the victims was 68. There were two victims who were foreigners. Details of the victims are on Malaysiakini Covid-19 tracker page.

Clusters

The Health Ministry today classified 15 new clusters which included clusters involving six factories and two supermarkets.

Pahang continues to report clusters that are spread in-community. Kuala Lumpur had one cluster in a care centre – Jalan Jubilee.

Details of the clusters are as follows:

Jalan Mokhtar cluster

District(s): Klang, Selangor

Locality/Source: Supermarket in Jalan Raja Mokhtar

Cluster category: Workplace

First case: Feb 2, targeted screening

Total infected: 26 out of 46 screened

Jalan Enam Belas cluster

District(s): Petaling, Selangor

Locality/Source: Supermarket in Seksyen 16, Subang Jaya

Cluster category: Workplace

First case: Jan 31, targeted screening

Total infected: A out of B screened

Bandar Teknologi cluster

District(s): Hulu Langat, Selangor

Locality/Source: Factory in Bandar Teknologi Kajang

Cluster category: Workplace

First case: Feb 4, targeted screening

Total infected: 30 out of 61 screened

Persiaran Jaya cluster

District(s): Hulu Langat, Selangor

Locality/Source: Factory in Persiaran Jaya

Cluster category: Workplace

First case: Jan 4, targeted screening

Total infected: 17 out of 57 screened

Jalan Lima cluster

District(s): Sepang and Hulu Langat, Selangor

Locality/Source: A company in Jalan KLIA S5

Cluster category: Workplace

First case: Feb 4, targeted screening

Total infected: 24 out of 434 screened

Jalan Rumbia Dua cluster

District(s): Johor Bahru, Johor

Locality/Source: Factory in Jalan Rumbia, Kawasan Perindustrian Tanjung Langsat, Pasir Gudang

Cluster category: Workplace

First case: Feb 5, targeted screening

Total infected: 133 out of 183 screened

Sri Sengkang cluster

District(s): Kulai, Johor

Locality/Source: Factory in Kawasan Perusahaan Sri Sengkang

Cluster category: Workplace

First case: Jan 13, targeted screening

Total infected: 126 out of 694 screened

Jun Heng cluster

District(s): Bintulu, Sarawak

Locality/Source: Two companies in Bintulu

Cluster category: Workplace

First case: Jan 30, index case with symptoms

Total infected: 19 out of 102 screened

Tapak Bina Jalan Valdor cluster

District(s): Seberang Perai Selatan, Pulau Pinang

Locality/Source: Construction site in Jalan Perusahaan Valdor, Kawasan Perindustrian Valdor, Simpang Ampat

Cluster category: Workplace

First case: Jan 20, targeted screening

Total infected: 53 out of 806 screened

Industri TTJ cluster

District(s): Seremban, Tampin, Port Dickson and Rembau, Negeri Sembilan

Locality/Source: Factory in Kawasan Perindustrian Tuanku Jaafar

Cluster category: Workplace

First case: Jan 12, index case with symptoms

Total infected: 61 out of 416 screened

Santong Paka cluster

District(s): Dungun and Kemaman, Terengganu

Locality/Source: Company in Jalan Santong, Paka

Cluster category: Workplace

First case: Feb 4, index case with symptoms

Total infected: 26 out of 127 screened

Industri Bentong Sebelas cluster

District(s): Bentong, Pahang

Locality/Source: Factory in Kawasan Perindustrian Bentong.

Cluster category: Workplace

First case: Jan 29, index case with symptoms

Total infected: 7 out of 43 screened

Hikmah Muadzam cluster

District(s): Rompin, Pahang

Locality/Source: No details, Muadzam Shah

Cluster category: Community

First case: Jan 24, index case with symptoms

Total infected: 7 out of 30 screened

Taman Murni cluster

District(s): Kuantan, Pahang

Locality/Source: Taman Murni

Cluster category: Community

First case: Jan 23, index case with symptoms

Total infected: A out of B screened

Jalan Jubilee cluster

District(s): Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

Locality/Source: Care centre in Jalan Jubilee

Cluster category: At-risk groups

First case: Feb 5, targeted screening

Total infected: 25 out of 39 screened

New cases according to regions, in brief:

Selangor (1,228)

Existing clusters: 119

New cluster(s): 46 (Jalan Mokhtar, Bandar Teknologi, Jalan Enam Belas, Persiaran Jaya and Jalan Lima)

Close contacts: 651

Imported: 2

Other screenings: 410

Johor (598)

Existing clusters: 94

New cluster(s): 245 (Jalan Rumbia Dua dan Sri Sengkang)

Close contacts: 115

Other screenings: 144

Kuala Lumpur (395)

Existing clusters: 67

New cluster(s): 25 (Jalan Jubilee)

Close contacts: 142

Imported: 1

Other screenings: 160

Sabah (196)

Existing clusters: 6

Close contacts: 132

Other screenings: 58

Sarawak (178)

Existing clusters: 69

New cluster(s): 12 (Jun Heng)

Close contacts: 34

Other screenings: 63

Penang (149)

Existing clusters: 42

New cluster(s): 44 (Tapak Bina Jalan Valdor)

Close contacts: 36

Other screenings: 27

Malacca (141)

Existing clusters: 99

Close contacts: 27

Other screenings: 15

Negeri Sembilan (116)

Existing clusters: 6

New cluster(s): 39 (Industri TTJ)

Close contacts: 31

Other screenings: 40

Perak (92)

Existing clusters: 38

Close contacts: 36

Other screenings: 18

Kedah (91)

Existing clusters: 23

Close contacts: 23

Other screenings: 45

Terengganu (84)

Existing clusters: 25

New clusters: 4 (Santong Paka)

Close contacts: 32

Other screenings: 23

Kelantan (58)

Close contacts: 42

Other screenings: 16

Pahang (51)

Existing clusters: 28

New clusters: 8 (Taman Murni, Hikmah Muadzam and Industri Bentong Sebelas;)

Close contacts: 10

Other screenings: 5

Labuan (7)

Close contacts: 5

Imported: 1

Other screenings: 1

Putrajaya (6)

Existing clusters: 1

Close contacts: 3

Other screenings: 2

Perlis (1)

Other screenings: 1

