NEW COVID-19 CASES DIP BELOW 4,000 LEVEL TO 3,392 – BUT RESPITE MAYBE TEMPORARY
The Health Ministry today reported 3,392 new cases and 19 deaths.
- Active cases: 48,751
- Patients in ICU: 310
- Intubated: 134
The Klang Valley regions continue to report the highest number of new cases in the country, where the new cases are mostly attributed to close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients or detected through “other screenings”.
There are seven regions where new cases are still trending upwards since the start of the movement control order (MCO, Jan 13): Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Sarawak, Perak, Malacca and Terengganu.
Deaths
There were 19 new deaths and the national death toll stood at 854. Kuala Lumpur reported seven deaths, followed by Sabah (5), Selangor (3), Sarawak (3) and Perak (1).
The average age of the victims was 68. There were two victims who were foreigners. Details of the victims are on Malaysiakini Covid-19 tracker page.
Clusters
The Health Ministry today classified 15 new clusters which included clusters involving six factories and two supermarkets.
Pahang continues to report clusters that are spread in-community. Kuala Lumpur had one cluster in a care centre – Jalan Jubilee.
Details of the clusters are as follows:
Jalan Mokhtar cluster
District(s): Klang, Selangor
Locality/Source: Supermarket in Jalan Raja Mokhtar
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 2, targeted screening
Total infected: 26 out of 46 screened
Jalan Enam Belas cluster
District(s): Petaling, Selangor
Locality/Source: Supermarket in Seksyen 16, Subang Jaya
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Jan 31, targeted screening
Total infected: A out of B screened
Bandar Teknologi cluster
District(s): Hulu Langat, Selangor
Locality/Source: Factory in Bandar Teknologi Kajang
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 4, targeted screening
Total infected: 30 out of 61 screened
Persiaran Jaya cluster
District(s): Hulu Langat, Selangor
Locality/Source: Factory in Persiaran Jaya
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Jan 4, targeted screening
Total infected: 17 out of 57 screened
Jalan Lima cluster
District(s): Sepang and Hulu Langat, Selangor
Locality/Source: A company in Jalan KLIA S5
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 4, targeted screening
Total infected: 24 out of 434 screened
Jalan Rumbia Dua cluster
District(s): Johor Bahru, Johor
Locality/Source: Factory in Jalan Rumbia, Kawasan Perindustrian Tanjung Langsat, Pasir Gudang
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 5, targeted screening
Total infected: 133 out of 183 screened
Sri Sengkang cluster
District(s): Kulai, Johor
Locality/Source: Factory in Kawasan Perusahaan Sri Sengkang
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Jan 13, targeted screening
Total infected: 126 out of 694 screened
Jun Heng cluster
District(s): Bintulu, Sarawak
Locality/Source: Two companies in Bintulu
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Jan 30, index case with symptoms
Total infected: 19 out of 102 screened
Tapak Bina Jalan Valdor cluster
District(s): Seberang Perai Selatan, Pulau Pinang
Locality/Source: Construction site in Jalan Perusahaan Valdor, Kawasan Perindustrian Valdor, Simpang Ampat
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Jan 20, targeted screening
Total infected: 53 out of 806 screened
Industri TTJ cluster
District(s): Seremban, Tampin, Port Dickson and Rembau, Negeri Sembilan
Locality/Source: Factory in Kawasan Perindustrian Tuanku Jaafar
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Jan 12, index case with symptoms
Total infected: 61 out of 416 screened
Santong Paka cluster
District(s): Dungun and Kemaman, Terengganu
Locality/Source: Company in Jalan Santong, Paka
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Feb 4, index case with symptoms
Total infected: 26 out of 127 screened
Industri Bentong Sebelas cluster
District(s): Bentong, Pahang
Locality/Source: Factory in Kawasan Perindustrian Bentong.
Cluster category: Workplace
First case: Jan 29, index case with symptoms
Total infected: 7 out of 43 screened
Hikmah Muadzam cluster
District(s): Rompin, Pahang
Locality/Source: No details, Muadzam Shah
Cluster category: Community
First case: Jan 24, index case with symptoms
Total infected: 7 out of 30 screened
Taman Murni cluster
District(s): Kuantan, Pahang
Locality/Source: Taman Murni
Cluster category: Community
First case: Jan 23, index case with symptoms
Total infected: A out of B screened
Jalan Jubilee cluster
District(s): Cheras, Kuala Lumpur
Locality/Source: Care centre in Jalan Jubilee
Cluster category: At-risk groups
First case: Feb 5, targeted screening
Total infected: 25 out of 39 screened
New cases according to regions, in brief:
Selangor (1,228)
Existing clusters: 119
New cluster(s): 46 (Jalan Mokhtar, Bandar Teknologi, Jalan Enam Belas, Persiaran Jaya and Jalan Lima)
Close contacts: 651
Imported: 2
Other screenings: 410
Johor (598)
Existing clusters: 94
New cluster(s): 245 (Jalan Rumbia Dua dan Sri Sengkang)
Close contacts: 115
Other screenings: 144
Kuala Lumpur (395)
Existing clusters: 67
New cluster(s): 25 (Jalan Jubilee)
Close contacts: 142
Imported: 1
Other screenings: 160
Sabah (196)
Existing clusters: 6
Close contacts: 132
Other screenings: 58
Sarawak (178)
Existing clusters: 69
New cluster(s): 12 (Jun Heng)
Close contacts: 34
Other screenings: 63
Penang (149)
Existing clusters: 42
New cluster(s): 44 (Tapak Bina Jalan Valdor)
Close contacts: 36
Other screenings: 27
Malacca (141)
Existing clusters: 99
Close contacts: 27
Other screenings: 15
Negeri Sembilan (116)
Existing clusters: 6
New cluster(s): 39 (Industri TTJ)
Close contacts: 31
Other screenings: 40
Perak (92)
Existing clusters: 38
Close contacts: 36
Other screenings: 18
Kedah (91)
Existing clusters: 23
Close contacts: 23
Other screenings: 45
Terengganu (84)
Existing clusters: 25
New clusters: 4 (Santong Paka)
Close contacts: 32
Other screenings: 23
Kelantan (58)
Close contacts: 42
Other screenings: 16
Pahang (51)
Existing clusters: 28
New clusters: 8 (Taman Murni, Hikmah Muadzam and Industri Bentong Sebelas;)
Close contacts: 10
Other screenings: 5
Labuan (7)
Close contacts: 5
Imported: 1
Other screenings: 1
Putrajaya (6)
Existing clusters: 1
Close contacts: 3
Other screenings: 2
Perlis (1)
Other screenings: 1
