BOMBSHELL – IN SHOCKING IGNORANCE, ISMAIL SABRI SAYS ‘BAFFLED’ WHY CHINESE OUTRAGED BY CNY SOPs – IN THE ERA OF ‘MALAYS ONLY’ MALAYSIA, DO MALAY POLITICIANS BOTHER TO GET TO KNOW THEIR NON-MALAY CONSTITUENTS, UNDERSTAND THEIR ASPIRATIONS & CULTURES – OR HAVE THE PAS EXTREMISTS, UMNO & BERSATU ULTRAS MADE THAT ‘HARAM’ AS WELL?

PETALING JAYA: Senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob is baffled about the furore over the Chinese New Year standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Ismail, who announced the SOPs on reunion dinners and house visits yesterday, said he found the heavy criticism and widespread backlash on social media surprising.

He said for CNY celebrations, the national unity ministry had conducted two discussions involving 21 Chinese, Buddhist, Taoist and other relevant religious and cultural bodies before coming up with the SOPs together.

“That’s why it is quite baffling when the SOPs presented for CNY this time came in for harsh criticism from the public.”

However, he said if the ministry wished to make any changes to the SOPs after receiving public feedback, they may table their proposals to the National Security Council (MKN) for consideration.

The ministry has said it would put forward new proposals on the SOPs to MKN.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

