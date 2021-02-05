AMID CHINESE OUTRAGE, MALACCA SHOWS ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI & ‘MALAYS ONLY’ MUHYIDDIN HOW TO GOVERN IN A MULTI-RACIAL COUNTRY – MB TO CONSIDER ALLOWING INTER-DISTRICT TRAVEL FOR REUNION DINNERS – EVEN AS ISMAIL SABRI CLAIMS TO BE ‘BAFFLED’ BY THE HEAVY BACKLASH

CM: Melaka govt to review inter-district travel SOP for CNY reunion dinner

MELAKA: The Melaka government will look into reviewing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the upcoming Lunar New Year to allow inter-district travel, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali .

He said this would allow family members living in the state to organise reunion dinners with their loved ones without disregarding the SOPs.

“This is the only time of the year where family members are able to gather.

“Family members should be allowed to gather on this auspicious occasion,” he said in an interview on Friday (Feb 5).

Sulaiman said the decision on the SOPs would be reached after discussions held by the state-level National Security Council and an official announcement will be made.

“The state doesn’t want to dampen the festive mood of the local revellers, although public health is of utmost importance to the state.

“The elderly could also look forward to be with their children who are staying separately during the upcoming reunion dinner,” he said.

Sulaiman said that he would also look into the suggestions from grassroots to make the Lunar New Year more meaningful.

On Thursday (Feb 4), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said CNY reunion dinners and prayers are only allowed among family members living in the same house. – ANN

Minister baffled over Chinese New Year SOP backlash

PETALING JAYA: Senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob is baffled about the furore over the Chinese New Year standard operating procedures (SOPs). Ismail, who announced the SOPs on reunion dinners and house visits yesterday, said he found the heavy criticism and widespread backlash on social media surprising. He said for CNY celebrations, the national unity ministry had conducted two discussions involving 21 Chinese, Buddhist, Taoist and other relevant religious and cultural bodies before coming up with the SOPs together. “That’s why it is quite baffling when the SOPs presented for CNY this time came in for harsh criticism from the public.” However, he said if the ministry wished to make any changes to the SOPs after receiving public feedback, they may table their proposals to the National Security Council (MKN) for consideration. The ministry has said it would put forward new proposals on the SOPs to MKN. – FREE MALAYSIAN TODAY ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

