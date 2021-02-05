‘INSENSITIVE & DISRESPECTFUL’ – BUT THE MORE ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI SIDELINES THE NON-MALAYS, THE MORE POPULAR HE GETS WITH THE ULTRA MALAYS: SO DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH – BUT UNITY MINISTRY TO SEEK REVIEW OF CNY SOPs AMID CHINESE OUTCRY

PETALING JAYA: After a hue and cry over the rules set for Chinese New Year celebrations, the national unity ministry says it will raise the views and appeals of the Chinese community to the National Security Council (MKN).

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced yesterday for the upcoming CNY have drawn backlash with even deputy national unity minister Ti Lian Ker saying the rules had to be rectified immediately.

In a statement, the ministry said it had taken note of the community’s views on the SOPs for the Chinese New Year reunion dinner and temple prayers, adding that any changes to these guidelines will be announced by senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

It also said the ministry had consulted up to 21 religious and cultural organisations as well as other relevant parties on Jan 12 and Jan 18, before drawing up the SOPs.This included the Malaysian Buddhist Association, Taoist Association of Malaysia, Christian Federation of Malaysia, Huazhong Malaysia as well as Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall, among others.

Many politicians and individuals have taken jabs at the government’s SOPs, which were said to be culturally tone-deaf and unnecessary.

Ismail had announced that reunion dinners and religious ceremonies will only be allowed among family members living in the same house, while prayers at temples were prohibited, except for up to five members of the temple committee.

Critics have panned the SOPs saying that a reunion dinner with only those within the same household was no different from daily dinner, and suggesting cynically that reunions be held at night markets, which are now allowed to operate, with no limit on numbers.

Don’t compare pasar malam with CNY reunion dinner, says ex-deputy minister

PETALING JAYA: A former deputy health minister has backed the ban on gatherings for Chinese New Year (CNY), saying it would be almost impossible to enforce Covid-19 rules.

Speaking to FMT, Dr Lee Boon Chye said it was better to avoid family visits to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

He was commenting on the government’s CNY rules which have drawn backlash from the public.

Some have questioned the rationale for banning family gatherings while allowing pasar malam (night markets) to operate.

“To be fair, you cannot compare allowing pasar malam to open with CNY reunion dinner at home,” said Lee.

“When people visit their family members, they tend to come into close contact in a confined space.”

In the case of night markets, they are held in open areas where limits are placed on the number of people allowed in at any one time and everyone is required to wear a mask at all times.

Lee said allowing family visits even with rules in place will be difficult to enforce and that a single reunion dinner could involve three generations. In large families, this could mean a big crowd.

“To me, we should skip gatherings altogether. It is just for one year. We can still meet virtually.”

Meanwhile, DAP’s Lim Guan Eng urged Putrajaya to review its CNY rules, describing them as “insensitive and disrespectful” to the community.

He said allowing reunion dinners and gatherings among those in the same household would mean just having an “ordinary dinner”.

“If my parents live down the road, are they supposed to celebrate and eat alone, and cannot be visited by their family members?

“This is going to be a lonely and empty CNY for many senior citizens,” he said in a statement, adding the rules made no sense.

He also said many were unhappy that prayers at temples had been prohibited, except for up to five members of the temple committee, when more people are allowed for other religious practices.

Former Sabah health minister Frankie Poon shared similar sentiments on the rules, saying a reunion dinner meant having everyone back together.

“Family members who might have the virus will of course not participate. However, those who do not, and have made sure they are free of the virus, will of course feel safe about going home.

“I think everyone is mature enough not to hurt their family members. It’s been one year already, so everyone should know how to handle this situation,” he told FMT.

Poon said the government should develop rules which “made sense” and step up enforcement.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.