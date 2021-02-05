TOMMY’S BOOK TO BE BANNED? THANKS FOR THE PUBLICITY! BUT SERIOUSLY, WHY ARE TOP CIVIL SERVANTS SO UPSET WITH HIM – SURELY MALAYS HAVE NOT LOST THEIR COMPETITITVE EDGE TO THE EXTENT THAT THEY NOW ONLY DEMAND TO COLLECT PRAISE – AND NOTHING BUT PRAISE!

Thomas’ book could be banned, says report

FORMER attorney-general Tommy Thomas’ memoir My Story: Justice in the Wilderness will likely be banned by the Home Ministry if he is found to have breached the Official Secrets Act 1972 (OSA), said a government source.

Utusan Malaysia reported sources saying the book had defamatory elements, which was now being closely inspected by the ministry before further action is taken.

“It is understood a panel from the ministry is evaluating to see whether Thomas’ writings had violated any law or otherwise. If it is true as alleged, the book maybe withdrawn or banned,” the source was quoted saying.

The report also said the ministry was liaising with the Attorney-General’s Chambers regarding several controversial chapters of the memoir.

The book has ruffled a few feathers after numerous figures named in the book, like former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, former attorney-general Apandi Ali and former prime minister Najib Razak, contested the contents of the book.

Among the issues Thomas discussed in the books were the prosecution of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, the troubles he had faced in the A-G’s Chambers and even his controversial appointment.

He also allegedly claimed Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was nominated as the interim prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong instead of Dr Mahathir, after Pakatan Harapan collapsed in February last year.

Several police reports had also been lodged, including Apandi accusing Thomas of slandering him. Apandi, in his report, accused Thomas of being in breach of Section 500 of the Penal Code, which deals with defamation.

He also alleged Thomas divulged national secrets in the book, purportedly violating Section 8 of the OSA and Section 203A of the Penal Code.

Former solicitor-general Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria has also lodged a police report against Thomas for tarnishing his reputation

Hanafiah said Thomas had written in his memoir that the solicitor-general was incapable of prosecuting Najib for corruption in the SRC International Bhd case.

Groups of Umno Youth members also have lodged reports in Kuala Lumpur and Kelantan demanding for Thomas to be investigated for breaching the OSA.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Fadzil Ahmat said Thomas was under investigation for criminal defamation following Hanafiah’s report. Fadzil said police would call in Thomas to record his statement.

Current attorney-general Idris Harun also slammed Thomas for disparaging AGC staff, saying his predecessor does not understand the workings of the public office. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Tommy Thomas’ critics give his book good publicity

The thing that can easily rile many Malays, especially civil servants, is their egos. It’s huge. They don’t take kindly to criticism. Some may claim that by extension, any criticism is also an attack on their race and religion.

I haven’t yet purchased a copy of Tommy Thomas’ book, “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness”, but now, like most other people, I will buy a copy before it is banned or is out of circulation.

The comments by the felon, Najib Abdul Razak, his brother, Nazir, former director-general of the Judicial and Legal Training Institute (Ilkap) Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria, former attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali, and current AG Idrus Harun about Thomas’ book, have aroused my curiosity.

They are upset with Thomas’ personal opinions and have either filed lawsuits or lodged police reports. Nazir needs to read Britain’s declassified reports on May 13, and civil servants should grow up and stop surrounding themselves with sycophants.

The Malays have lost their competitive edge. They collect praise, like former police chief Khalid Abu Bakar used to collect tweets and social media likes.

For many Malays, especially those serving in the government and the civil service, ego comes first. His race and religion share equal second place. His wife may be at number 10. His mother, probably number 7.

The ranking is probably different for Malay women. Vanity about their husband’s pay-packet ranks highly, especially among the Mak Datins (Malay tai-tais). The pressure to look youthful is probably number 3 on their list.

Having been brought up to consider himself as a member of the master race, his views and outlook on life, including his self-worth are biased.

The Malay civil servant exhibits even more extreme feudal tendencies than an ordinary person. In the community, he serves those who are above him in the social ranking. The bowing and scraping are more intense if he has to address a datuk or royalty.

In his workplace, he shows deference to his superiors. The higher the rank, the more that person is worshipped like a deity. As a senior civil servant, he knows that his juniors look up to him and he is aware that, given half a chance, a few would stick their knives into his back. ‘Maruah’ matters and this explains why some are upset with Thomas’ book.

The junior civil servant has a job for life. He clocks in, clocks out, does the minimal amount of work required and prostrates himself before the people who matter. In time, he will work his way up the greasy civil service pole, in a dog-eat-dog world. Just observe how little Napoleons treat members of the public who are poor and illiterate at government counters. It’s not nice.

Rice bowl

I recently wrote about a person who had clearly been promoted well beyond his capability, but some former civil servants disagreed.

My argument was that there were other capable people who were not ‘yes’ men, who were better qualified and whose experience in various fields would be advantageous. Meritocracy should be the main criterion, and people who are willing to question their superiors, would make better candidates.

The retort I received was that the man who had been promoted was a relative of so-and-so and how dare I question the appointment, especially as the candidate played golf with the head honcho.

So, is that it? According to this former civil servant, golf is the deciding factor. Is this how ministers are appointed? What if potential candidates for important positions pretend to miss the ball, or fluff putts, and allow the head honcho to win and make him thinks he is the best golfer in Putrajaya?

If some former civil servants prioritise golf, then you know why this country is in a mess today. You then wonder about the calibre of the current civil servants.

Perhaps, in another 10 years, when Malaysia finally hits rock bottom, the current crop of civil servants who enter retirement will emerge to demand action and reform, and call themselves the G50 group.

When asked why they did not speak up before, the former civil servants will say, “At the time, I suffered from PNS.”

For those who are unaware, PNS is Periuk Nasi Syndrome. – MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

