‘TOMMY THOMAS’ BOOK AN INSULT TO THE INSTITUTION OF LAW’ – SO SAYS HIS SUCCESSOR, THE AG WHO LET NAJIB’S SON RIZA AZIZ GET AWAY WITH A ‘DNAA’

PETALING JAYA: Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun has said that he has no doubts about the abilities, commitment, and dedication of his colleagues in carrying out their tasks without fear or favour.

Idrus said that Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ recently-released book “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness” had elicited reactions from many parties that questioned the competency and trustworthiness of lawyers working with the Chambers.

“The book has had a negative impact on outsiders and has affected the morale and spirit of the lawyers. I believe that the book is an insult to the institution of law,” he said in an internal letter dated Thursday (Feb 4) for staff of the Attorney General’s Chambers.

He said that before becoming the Attorney General, he had worked in law and judiciary for 35 years including the post of

solicitor-general before being appointed as a Court of Appeal judge in 2014.

“As such, I don’t have any doubts about the abilities, knowledge, commitment, and dedication of lawyers in conducting their tasks without fear or favour,” he said.

He added that he was proud that since the book came out, the Chambers had obtained decisions of high-profile cases that were in favour of the government.

“This clearly shows the ability of the lawyers in handling court cases is in par or better than private lawyers,” he said.

Idris also said that he was aware that the lawyers were working in a high pressure environment that required a lot of sacrifices from them.

“Your commitment and sacrifice is priceless. I would like to stress and assure you that I am not influenced by the book that displays shallow thinking from a short stint of someone who does not comprehend the public services institution especially the Attorney General’s Chambers and the role of the Attorney General,” he said.

He added that as Attorney General, the main role was to advise the King, the Cabinet, or any Ministers about the country’s laws to protect the nation’s interest.

He said the lawyers should go about their tasks following the principles of law while being loyal to the Ruler and country.

He said that he was proud of his officials who had shown good achievements in dealing with the issues and challenges faced by the country in a complex and critical period.

Tommy, who was Idrus’ predecessor, had made several claims and allegations in his book, which has made headlines in the past few days.

ANN

.