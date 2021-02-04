CANCER SURVIVOR MUHYIDDIN SHARES HIS STORY: ‘GO FOR EARLY SCREENING. STAY STRONG. YOU ARE NOT ALONE’

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with World Cancer Day on Thursday (Feb 4), Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin called on the people from all walks of life to play their parts in preventing and fighting the disease by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

In his Facebook post, Muhyiddin, who is also a cancer survivor, shared his experience in fighting cancer, saying that he understood the pain and the suffering of cancer patients in battling the disease.

“Words of encouragement and support from family members strengthened my spirit to continue to fight and face this disease. Alhamdulillah, I am grateful to Allah that after completing the treatment, I was told that I am now cancer-free, ” he said.

Muhyiddin said that apart from the comprehensive treatment, early detection and quick action to seek treatment can increase the chances for patients’ recovery.

Therefore, the Prime Minister advises the public to do regular health screening tests to avoid late detection of cancer.

“Go for early screening, and most importantly, undergo treatment immediately if you are diagnosed with cancer. Do not be afraid or procrastinate.

“All types of illness, God willing, can be treated well if detected early and treated properly, ” said Muhyiddin.

In the same post, the Prime Minister also advised Malaysians who are fighting cancer to remain optimistic.

“Many chronic patients including those with cancer whom I know have successfully fought the disease and are now living normal lives.

“If you are battling cancer, strengthen your spirit – you are not alone, ” he added.

In the post, Muhyiddin also used the hashtag #SayaAkandanSayaBoleh and #IAmAndIWill which is the theme of the World Cancer Day celebration.

– Bernama

