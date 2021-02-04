AGONG TOO WISE TO LISTEN TO THOSE APPEALING FOR EMERGENCY ORDER TO BE ESCINDED, CLAIM MUHYIDDIN – EVEN AS HE PROMISES TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT ONCE PANDEMIC ABATES – BUT WHEN WILL THAT EVER BE AT THE RATE HE’S BUNGLING THE PANDEMIC
Muhyiddin: Parliament to be dissolved once Covid-19 situation eases
KUALA LUMPUR — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reiterated his stance and commitment to dissolve Parliament once the Covid-19 situation eases to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15).
The prime minister also reminded all parties to stop throwing baseless accusations towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in consenting to the emergency proclamation when the country is trying to curb the spread of Covid-19.
As the head of government, Muhyiddin said he always respected the country’s legal system and process which is based on Constitutional Monarchy and Parliamentary Democracy.
“I call on my friends from both the government and the opposition blocs, let’s work together and mobilise efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic regardless of our political ideologies,” he said in a special message aired on national television channels and social media platforms today.
Muhyiddin further explained that the government obtained the royal consent after Al-Sultan Abdullah was satisfied with the fact that the spread of Covid-19 in the country was at a critical level and there was a need for an emergency, in line with the decision of the Cabinet.
“The emergency proclamation by His Majesty is intended to give certain jurisdiction to the government to manage the Covid-19 pandemic more quickly, efficiently, and effectively.
“Immediate actions are being taken by the government under the provisions of the Emergency Ordinance that is currently in force.
“The emergency proclamation has no other purpose other than to curb the transmission of Covid-19 more effectively and to protect the lives of the people,” he said.
Although some parties tried to challenge the emergency proclamation in court, Muhyiddin said he believed Al-Sultan Abdullah, as the head of state, fully understood and respected the country’s legal system and process.
According to the prime minister, the government has also announced the extension of the movement control order (MCO) until February 18 to monitor the development of daily Covid-19 cases according to sectors and localities and to re-evaluate the effectiveness of the MCO.
“Whatever action or next step that will be taken by the government will definitely be based on the goal to balance the need to ensure the survival of the people and to protect the lives of all,” he added. — Bernama
With Covid-19 not slowing down, leaders of Pakatan state govts question Emergency’s purpose
Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said until today the public is still waiting for specific measures taken by the federal government.
“The proclamation of Emergency was announced since January 11, but until today the public is still waiting for actions to be taken.
“But nothing has been done, the cases keep going up, the public is getting tired.
At the state government level, Aminuddin said it is still waiting for an explanation to the suspension of the State Legislative Assemblies.
“We are waiting for explanation to what caused State Legislative Assemblies to be suspended when it is important for us to meet to update what is ongoing with the pandemic and how to address certain issues.
“But what we see is only a conditional movement control order, where SOPs (standard operating procedures) are either tightened or loosened,” he said.
He also raised concerns of unfairness where the proclamation of Emergency has allowed for higher fines on SOP noncompliance offences.
“I don’t think this is fair, when the ordinary public are already burdened [with deteriorating economy], they will be further affected by this.
“I don’t see a special committee convening. Have they met? Have they decided on something? People are waiting,” he added.
In Penang, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said until now there is no justification to convince the public on why Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies needed to be halted.
“What is the effective of this move in terms of addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, apart from it being used to address the ‘pandemic’ Parliament majority support?
“Don’t waste the Emergency, because it must help us to win the war against Covid-19, otherwise it will just go to waste and just a move to ensure power sustenance,” said Chow.
He added that his state government has proposed many kinds of collaboration with the federal government, but to no avail and instead they have been faced with excuses of “red tape” which will cause waste of precious time.
One of the suggestions raised by Chow is a proposal to conduct pool testing for factory workers.
He said that when the method was present to the Health director-general, it was a long wait until they had to get an exemption letter.
“With the pool testing, it can save cost, up to RM70, and save time.
“We are still waiting… if the exemption letter is issued then we can expand this test method to all factory workers,” said Chow.
Meanwhile in Selangor, the state government has taken matters into their own hands by setting up community quarantine centres as opposed to the Health Ministry’s home quarantine.
Its Mentri Besar Aminudin Shari said by utilising state government funds, it is planning to set up quarantine centres located in closer proximity to patient’s homes.
“Selangor will identify suitable locations that could be made into temporary quarantine centres so that they don’t have to go so far like to MAEPS and so that those quarantined can be closer to their family.
“Not all homes can observe their own home quarantine especially if they are public housing projects and have hardly any space to observe physical distancing,” Amirudin said.
On January 12, non-governmental organisations criticised the proclamation of Emergency to suspend legislatures and elections in Malaysia as excessive and possibly abusive.
On January 26, Anwar had also filed for leave to initiate a judicial review over the government’s decision to seek for an emergency proclamation.
The application is to seek a declaration from the court that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s advice to the Yang-Di Pertuan Agong for an emergency proclamation was unconstitutional and unlawful. MALAY MAIL
