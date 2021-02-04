AGONG TOO WISE TO LISTEN TO THOSE APPEALING FOR EMERGENCY ORDER TO BE ESCINDED, CLAIM MUHYIDDIN – EVEN AS HE PROMISES TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT ONCE PANDEMIC ABATES – BUT WHEN WILL THAT EVER BE AT THE RATE HE’S BUNGLING THE PANDEMIC

Muhyiddin: Parliament to be dissolved once Covid-19 situation eases

KUALA LUMPUR — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reiterated his stance and commitment to dissolve Parliament once the Covid-19 situation eases to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15).

The prime minister also reminded all parties to stop throwing baseless accusations towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in consenting to the emergency proclamation when the country is trying to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As the head of government, Muhyiddin said he always respected the country’s legal system and process which is based on Constitutional Monarchy and Parliamentary Democracy.

“I call on my friends from both the government and the opposition blocs, let’s work together and mobilise efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic regardless of our political ideologies,” he said in a special message aired on national television channels and social media platforms today.

During the Bersatu annual general assembly in November last year, Muhyiddin, who is also the party president, was reported as saying that the government would return the mandate to the people to elect the government through a general election when the Covid-19 pandemic has ended.

Muhyiddin further explained that the government obtained the royal consent after Al-Sultan Abdullah was satisfied with the fact that the spread of Covid-19 in the country was at a critical level and there was a need for an emergency, in line with the decision of the Cabinet.

“The emergency proclamation by His Majesty is intended to give certain jurisdiction to the government to manage the Covid-19 pandemic more quickly, efficiently, and effectively.

“Immediate actions are being taken by the government under the provisions of the Emergency Ordinance that is currently in force.

“The emergency proclamation has no other purpose other than to curb the transmission of Covid-19 more effectively and to protect the lives of the people,” he said.

Although some parties tried to challenge the emergency proclamation in court, Muhyiddin said he believed Al-Sultan Abdullah, as the head of state, fully understood and respected the country’s legal system and process.

According to the prime minister, the government has also announced the extension of the movement control order (MCO) until February 18 to monitor the development of daily Covid-19 cases according to sectors and localities and to re-evaluate the effectiveness of the MCO.

“Whatever action or next step that will be taken by the government will definitely be based on the goal to balance the need to ensure the survival of the people and to protect the lives of all,” he added. — Bernama