WHAT ‘HUGE DINNERS’, ISMAIL SABRI! REALLY, MUHYIDDIN REGIME DESERVES TO BE ACCUSED OF UNFAIRNESS & RACISM – ‘PASAR MALAM’ CAN BUT CNY FAMILY REUNIONS CANNOT! WHY NOT ALLOW REUNION DINNERS, VISITS – BUT LIMIT THE TOTAL NUMBER OF DINERS/VISITORS TO A MANAGEABLE 20 OR 25 – AND ONLY FOR CNY EVE & FIRST DAY!

KUALA LUMPUR— Chinese New Year celebrations next week will be limited to those living in the same house, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The defence minister who is also in charge of security during the Covid-19 pandemic said home visits — which had been allowed during festivals last year — will not be allowed, even as he announced the reopening of more economic sectors, including hair salons, barber shops and car wash outlets from tomorrow.

“After looking into all aspects, these are the SOPs agreed upon. Firstly, the Chinese New Year celebration is only allowed within the same household.

“Inside the house, with family members from the same household. Regardless whether it is prayers or anything else, it has to only be confined within the same household,” he said in a live broadcast this evening.

He said the “huge family dinners” that are customarily held on the eve of Chinese New Year — also known as reunion dinners — can only involve members from the same household this time.

“The dinners cannot be done like last time, where many come over,” he added.

He added that all forms of stage and cultural shows, including lion and dragon dance performances, Chinese opera shows as well as the annual Chingay parade are banned.

“However for Sarawak, we leave the announcement to the Sarawak government,” he said.

He indicated that the rules may differ as Sarawak is not bound by widespread movement control order (MCO) like the rest of the country.

“In Sarawak, there are enforced movement control order and conditional movement control order areas. So we leave that to the Sarawak state government,” he added.

