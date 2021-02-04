THIS TIME CNY OCCASIONAL HOLIDAY FOR SARAWAK SCHOOLS DISALLOWED – SURLY NOT ANOTHER KEDAH MB-STYLE THAIPUSAM FIASCO REEKING OF RACISM

SIBU: Schools in Sarawak which have applied for the ‘cuti peristiwa’ (occasional holiday) on Feb 15, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations, are perplexed by the State Education Department’s rejection of their applications.

The principal of one school said the Education Ministry had stated in a letter dated Jan 19 that it had no objection to schools applying for the occasional holiday.

The letter, signed by Education deputy director-general Adzman Talib, was sighted by The Star Online.

It was forwarded to National Union of Heads of Schools president Chua Lay Kah.

The principal, who declined to be named, said school heads subsequently received a WhatsApp message from an officer of the state Education Department informing them that their applications were not approved.

The headmistress of one school said the department could have turned down their applications because the ministry had already allowed schools to take additional holidays on Feb 10 and 11.

Chinese New Year falls on Feb 12 this year.

“Previously our application for occasional holidays was approved but this time, it was not allowed by the State Education Department.

“As education is a Federal matter, why is it that we have a different policy (in Sarawak)?” she asked.

When contacted, Sibu district Education Department head Ahli Chiba said: “(The ministry) has no objection but the decision still lies with the state Education Department, whether or not to approve.”

