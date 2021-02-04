‘BARBARIC’ POLITICS OF HATE & REVENGE NOT FROM UMNO & BN? BUT DIDN’T ZAHID HIMSELF ONCE CALLED MAHATHIR ‘KUTTY KERALA’, HIS UMNO MATES ALWAYS & EVEN NOW STILL SHOUTING ‘THIS IS MALAY LAND’ & THE ‘SLIT-EYED’ & ‘KAKI BOTOL’ ‘PENUMPANG’ SHOULD SHUT UP OR ‘BALIK TONGSAN/INDIA’

Zahid: Neither Umno nor BN practises ‘barbaric’ politics of hate, revenge

PETALING JAYA: Neither Umno nor Barisan Nasional practises “barbaric” politics, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic).

Ahmad Zahid, who is Umno president and Barisan chairman, also assured that neither Umno nor Barisan would resort to such tactics merely to stay in power.

“Don’t worry. Umno/BN does not practise ‘barbaric’ politics.

“Umno/BN does not practise the politics of hatred or revenge,” he said in a Twitter and Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 4).

He also added that neither Umno nor Barisan would oppress their adversaries owing to political differences merely to stay in power.

On Wednesday (Feb 3), Ahmad Zahid, in a TV interview, sarcastically took a swipe at the Perikatan Nasional administration for the RM100,000 allocation provided to Umno MPs despite their recent support for Budget 2021 in Parliament.

The six-term Bagan Datuk MP “thanked” the government for the allocation, noting that it was on par with the amount provided for Opposition MPs.

He claimed that other MPs under Perikatan were getting RM3.7mil in allocations.

Ahmad Zahid’s post comes in the wake of recent calls by several Umno division leaders for his resignation over questions of his leadership.

The calls come amidst a split within Umno over support for the present Perikatan administration following efforts by the party to realign itself.

Several Umno leaders had openly voiced their criticism of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia-led government including threatening to withdraw their support.

ANN