ALL OF NAJIB’S CREEPY CRAWLIES COME OUT TO ATTACK TOMMY: LATEST TO LODGE POLICE REPORT AGAINST EX-AG IS HIS DISGRACED PREDECESSOR APANDI ALI

Former attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali will be lodging a police report against another former attorney-general, Tommy Thomas.

The former Federal Court judge today confirmed that he would be lodging the report at the Sentul district police station at 2.30pm.

“Yes,” he told Malaysiakini via message today regarding the lodging of the report.

When asked whether the report is over allegations in Thomas’ recently published memoirs, Apandi said “Yes”.

He said that he is represented by lawyer Baljit Singh Sidhu in the matter.

He also confirmed that a press release would be issued after the report is lodged.

However, Apandi did not divulge the specifics on the allegations on which the police report would be lodged.

The publication of Thomas’ memoirs My Story: Justice In the Wilderness has attracted numerous brickbats from multiple quarters regarding the disclosures in the book.

Former solicitor-general Hanafiah Zakariah has lodged a police report on Feb 2 for criminal defamation concerning a claim in the book.

In the memoir, Thomas said he was not confident that Hanafiah was capable of leading and supervising the incredible amount of preparation required for the SRC International trial against former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

Meanwhile, on Feb 2, Najib has issued a letter of demand against Thomas, seeking a retraction of allegation in the book related to the murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu.

In the legal notice issued to Thomas, Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said his client also wanted RM10 million in damages and an “unqualified apology in terms to be approved by the solicitors”.

Thomas is given until Friday to do so. Failing which, Shafee said he would file a defamation suit against Thomas early next week.

