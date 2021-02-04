Working with Dr M again – yes, with conditions

It is true that there are certain quarters within Pakatan Harapan who have never given up the idea of teaming up with Dr Mahathir Mohamad, yet again.

That is, if the tie-up with the nonagenarian and his Pejuang four is able to secure victory, either in GE15 or a majority vote in Parliament, for Harapan. At least, that is what observers are made to understand.

It is also true that Harapan leaders are deeply divided on this. DAP and Amanah are believed to be more receptive while PKR is understandably opposed to taking the Mahathir route again.

However, of late, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has turned diplomat. As he must be seen to be a magnanimous and inclusive supremo, Anwar has stated that Harapan was prepared to work with all, including Mahathir, but stressed that any future cooperation must be reform driven.

This open-ended stand/policy of Harapan (some may call it indecisiveness) is probably why some political analysts believe that Harapan would team up with Mahathir again.

On Feb 2, Free Malaysia Today carried an article titled “Need to win can cause PH to embrace Dr M again” in which two academicians, Kartini Aboo Talib of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Azmi Hassan, formerly of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, speculated that Harapan would not shun Mahathir if he could help it win the next general election.

Kartini acknowledged that Harapan might see its 22 months of working with Mahathir as a bitter experience, but she said the coalition’s leaders were aware of his ability to attract voters, as seen in GE14.

Azmi said that “Harapan and PKR have always been wary of Mahathir, but their political tie-up was a way of using one another”.

Both were commenting on former attorney-general Tommy Thomas’ revelation that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had wanted PKR’s Dr Wan Azizah Ismail to be the interim prime minister at the height of the Sheraton putsch last February. They felt that Harapan would ignore Mahathir’s behaviour for the sake of political expediency.

Mahathir had since clarified that Thomas’ take on the matter was untrue as the king had not spoken about appointing Azizah as the interim premier.

So, who do we believe? It’s Thomas’ word against Mahathir’s.

What I can say here is that even if the king did not mention Azizah as interim PM, Mahathir could have made that suggestion as Azizah was the deputy and constitutionally in line to step into the role.

That is, if Mahathir was genuinely sincere in seeing that Harapan continues to rule in its five-year term as mandated by the rakyat.

Former deputy PM Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (left) and former PM Mahathir Mohamad

At this crucial time, the king was still relying heavily on Mahathir’s advice and suggestions. He could call the shots with the palace as he was still the Harapan leader. Muhyiddin Yassin and Perikatan Nasional were not even in the picture at this point.

But Mahathir being Mahathir was only thinking of coming back as prime minister of a new unity government where he could have absolute control. According to Thomas, Mahathir thought he had the support of all 222 members of Parliament.

Talk of a man crazy for power, this is one!

But alas, that was never to be. Let us hope, with the utmost respect for our 95-year-old statesman, that he has learnt the lesson of his life here.

He did not see it coming

In my review of Thomas’ memoir, I have written that Mahathir miscalculated and blundered because he was overconfident and in self-denial. He refused to accept that loyalty and allegiance of his allies and cohorts were never permanent.

He thought that a man of his stature would never lose grip of power, only to realise too late that was his main folly. Mahathir just didn’t see it coming – the backstabbing and betrayal from within his own flock.

This incident should make it clear to all in Harapan to think aloud whether they should still embrace Mahathir just to regain power.

If Harapan wants a non-partisan view, I say accept Mahathir and his Pejuang 4 as part of the opposition coalition but with conditions.

Should Harapan win GE15, Mahathir will only play an advisory role in the new government. He has no right to object to anyone Harapan chooses as the prime minister.

If Anwar is nominated as PM candidate going into GE15, let it be known early to all. Harapan should also nominate Mukhriz Mahathir as one of the two deputy prime ministers.

To ensure that these conditions are honoured, it’s advisable to put everything in black and white. Politicians are not known to be men of honour with mere words.

If Mahathir is unable to accept such terms, Harapan might as well go its own way instead of following the old man’s highway again.

Mahathir’s politics has always been a game of moves and false moves, like chess. Do not be bitten by the grandmaster again.

If Harapan leaders are still unable to beat Mahathir in his chess game, then they do not deserve another opportunity to govern the nation.

Be decisive. Tell Mahathir loud and clear – take it or leave it!

MKINI

.