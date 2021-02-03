Thousands on brink of starvation in Sibu

SIBU: More than 1,000 people in Sibu district are in desperate need of food aid after having lost their jobs or income following the closure of their work sectors due to the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) since Jan 16.

Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu branch chairman Chambai Lindong said those affected were from rural areas working as general labourers, cooks and helpers at coffee shops, restaurants and bistros, helpers at hair salons, electricians and welders, lorry drivers and attendants, shop assistants, security guards and cleaners.

He said since Jan 26, they had submitted their names through the SDNU Sibu branch to apply for the food aid but many complained they had not received the “Sarawakku Sayang” food assistance.

“We have been receiving their requests for food aid via WhatsApp and to date, we have submitted more than 1,000 names to the Sibu disaster management committee (SDMC) via the Sìbu district Office to coordinate the distribution of the food baskets.

“And the names of those needing food aid still keep on coming to us,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Having no money to buy food for their families, Chambai said they needed food urgently and in some cases, their mood of desperation could be detected quite easily.

“We believe their situation is genuine. There are 11 more days of MCO 2.0 in Sìbu. Unless they receive food aid immediately, their situation will get worse. Their savings, if any is left, will dry up. And if that is the case, many people will starve,” he said.

The organisation is also concerned over the rural folk in Sìbu Jaya who are in a similar situation as many of them do not know what to do and where to go for help.

Chambai said the situation faced by those rural folk staying in Sìbu town was indeed worrying.

“Many of them wanted to go back to their respective longhouses but under the MCO, they were not allowed to do so.

“Their hope now lies with the Sibu disaster management committee. The earlier the food aid is given to them, the better,” he added. FMT

It’s fake, health DG says of ‘resignation’

PETALING JAYA: Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has denied claims he has resigned as the health director-general, supposedly over the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

“This is another fake news,” he tweeted, saying such claims, which have been circulating on social media, was misleading the public.

Noor Hisham also uploaded a screenshot of the message, albeit a partial one, that was making rounds on WhatsApp.

According to the message, Noor Hisham had tendered his resignation.

“Finally, Dr Noor (Hisham) has put his foot down. The daily figures for Covid-19 are backlogged from last year,” it read.

A few days ago, Noor Hisham confirmed that the recent spike in Covid-19 cases had been caused by a backlog in case reporting, including positive cases detected in 2020.

“There were also delays in reporting through the public health laboratory information system by registered private facilities, such as private clinics and hospitals,” he had said. FMT

Muhyiddin to make two-day official visit to Indonesia