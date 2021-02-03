AMPANG UMNO CHIEF DIES OF COVID-19 – THE FIRST POLITICAL BIGWIG TO SUCCUMB TO THE PANDEMIC

PETALING JAYA: Covid-19 has claimed the life of Ampang Umno division chief and former assemblyman Datuk Ismail Kijo who passed away at Sungai Buloh Hospital on Wednesday (Feb 3).

Health Ministry officials confirmed that Ismail, 69, passed away at 12.33pm.

The ministry also said they would handle his funeral.

Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar also confirmed Ismail’s death in his Facebook post.

Ismail was a three-term assemblyman for Lembah Jaya after winning the Selangor state seat in 1995,1999 and 2004 general elections before he was defeated in the 2008 polls.

ANN

.