The denial came after Thomas wrote in his new memoir that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah proposed Mahathir’s deputy Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as interim prime minister after Mahathir tendered his resignation.

“Thomas knew nothing about my resignation. According to Thomas, I told him that the Agong had wanted to appoint Wan Azizah as interim prime minister. This is nonsense.

“After reluctantly accepting my resignation, the Agong suggested I become interim prime minister.

“Wan Azizah could not be acting prime minister or interim prime minister because the Pakatan Harapan government had already collapsed,” Mahathir said in a lengthy blog post recounting the events of the “Sheraton Move” last year.

Thomas’ memoir My Story: Justice in the Wilderness was published last Saturday.

In the memoir, Thomas also wrote that Mahathir had wanted him to resign immediately after telling him the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had assented to his appointment, due to Malay backlash over the appointment.

Nevertheless, he managed to hold onto his new job for 20 months, thanks in part to support from PAS that day. However, things later soured and PAS began demanding Thomas’ removal.

‘I got on quite well with him’

Mahathir also said that he was generally satisfied with Thomas’ work and had a good working relationship with him.

“I got on quite well with him. He would see me for all major issues. I trusted him and defended him when Malays condemned him. His term was ending. I recommended a Tan Sri-ship for him.

“PAS never directly asked me to drop him. But I had taken so much bashing because of him that I felt he should not continue after ending his term,” he said.

Mahathir said he knew Malays would not be happy with his decision to appoint a non-Malay as an attorney-general, but he was disillusioned with a number of previous attorneys-general who were Malay but were prepared to follow the prime minister’s instructions to “do something obviously wrong”.

“I thought it would be a good thing if the AG is not a Malay,” Mahathir wrote. – MKINI