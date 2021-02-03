FORMER Attorney-General Tommy Thomas is spewing ‘nonsense’ when he claimed the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong had wanted to appoint former PKR president Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as prime minister, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former prime minister said Thomas was not in the know of the proceedings that took place in February last year, which saw a change in government from Pakatan Harapan (PH) to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“Tommy knew nothing about my resignation. According to Tommy I told him that the Agong had wanted to appoint Wan Azizah as interim prime minister. This is nonsense.

“After reluctantly accepting my resignation, the Agong suggested I become interim prime minister. Wan Azizah could not be acting prime minister or interim prime minister because the PH Government had already collapsed,” Dr Mahathir said in a blogpost today.

The 96-year-old was responding to claims made by Thomas in his book My Story: Justice in the Wilderness, in which he said the Agong had suggested Wan Azizah for interim prime minister, and that this was rejected by Dr Mahathir, who instead proposed himself.

Dr Mahathir also dismissed this claim by Thomas as false, as he did not want the position but became interim prime minister so he would not offend the King, who suggested it.

“After having informed the PH coalition leaders, I expected to have an audience with the King that afternoon. I believe he had already received my resignation letter when I met him that afternoon. He at first refused to accept my resignation. I was adamant, and he then accepted it. But, immediately, he asked me to be interim prime minister.

“He never proposed any other name, certainly not Wan Azizah, the (then) deputy prime minister. I never offered myself but it would be rude for me not to accept his proposal,” he said.

The Langkawi MP said he had a good working relationship with Thomas despite being under attack on many fronts for choosing a non-Malay AG.

“During the time when Tommy Thomas was A.G. I got on quite well with him. He would see me for all major issues. I trusted him and defended him when Malays condemned him. His term was ending. I recommended a Tan Sri-ship for him.

“PAS never directly asked me to drop him. But I had taken so much bashing because of him that I felt he should not continue after ending his term,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also explained that Thomas himself wanted to resign after getting to know the former Bersatu chairman had left his post after discovering the party would not support PH.

“But when I resigned as prime minister, he came to see me to inform me that since I appointed him and since I was no longer PM he should also resign. His account about my resignation is quite fantastic,” he said.

Thomas’ allegation, that Dr Mahathir’s resignation was personal and should not have affected the PH government was also false, said the former prime minister.

“Yes. My resignation was personal. I never submitted the resignation of the cabinet. But when the PH Government fell, there was no way the cabinet could remain. It had to go down with the government.

“I cannot understand how a lawyer cannot understand (that) this was not a change of prime minister. The PH Government had lost. The Agong could not appoint Wan Azizah, the deputy prime minister as acting prime minister.

“Like me, she did not have a majority after PH was overthrown by Bersatu leaving together with Azmin’s faction of PKR. Neither did the cabinet,” he said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.