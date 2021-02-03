AT A LOSS ON HOW TO HANDLE COVID-19, MUHYIDDIN TREATS HIMSELF TO TRIP TO INDONESIA – EVEN AS NEW INFECTIONS SPIKE BACK UP TO 4,284 CASES: WHAT TYPE OF ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ IS HE IMPOSING ON MALAYSIA – ‘YOU LOOK AFTER YOURSELVES, I JUST WANT TO SUSPEND PARLIAMENT,’ IS IT?

Covid-19 (Feb 3): 4,284 new cases, death toll crosses 800 mark

The Health Ministry today reported 4,284 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths, bringing the cumulative death toll to 809.

New cases in Sabah – the epicenter of Covid-19 cases late last year – have not been this low (190) since late December and numbers have been trending downwards since Jan 23.

New cases by states in brief:

Selangor (1,572)

Johor (964)

Kuala (Lumpur (651)

Sabah (190)

Sarawak (148)

Negeri Sembilan (133)

Kedah (124)

Penang (122)

Perak (106)

Pahang (66)

Kelantan (65)

Terengganu (55)

Malacca (53)

Labuan (21)

Putrajaya (14) – MKINI

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will travel to Indonesia tomorrow for a one-day official visit, said the Foreign Ministry.

“On the basis of respecting Indonesia as an ally that has forged close friendships for decades, Malaysia will fulfil this invitation.

“Therefore, the top leaders of the two countries agreed to hold face-to-face discussions,” it said in the statement.

The ministry said there are several things both countries require careful discussion as well as agreements on.

“Some of the issues to be discussed involve important issues including economic cooperation, regional and bilateral security issues as well as efforts to jointly address the Covid-19 pandemic.”

A small delegation, including Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein and several senior government officials, will accompany Muhyiddin on this trip that is scheduled to take less than 24 hours.

The ministry said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Muhyiddin requested the official visit be held briefly, which is less than 24 hours. This request has been informed and well received by the Indonesian government.

The ministry said through this visit, the top leaders of both countries will discuss some important aspects not only in the effort to address the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic but also in other areas.

These, they said include plans to jointly combat palm oil discrimination against Malaysia and Indonesia internationally.

“Indonesia and Malaysia are the world’s largest producers of palm oil. Survival in this commodity sector is very important for the economic benefit of both countries.

“It is also important for the welfare of more than 600,000 oil palm smallholders, especially in Malaysia.”

Another area would be to strengthen cooperation in combating environmental issues, especially cross-border haze problems.

Both countries will also look into enhancing joint ventures in the field of trade and investment, including discussing the potential involvement of Malaysian companies in efforts to succeed in Indonesia’s plan to move the capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan.

“The potential of Malaysia’s involvement in this project is able to help the regional economic recovery efforts, especially in the post-pandemic era.”

The other aspect will be enhancing negotiations to implement a Reciprocal Green Lane scheme between the two countries for official and business purposes.

“It is important to emphasise this discussion is to detail the standard operating procedure that can be agreed upon by both countries.

“However, its implementation is not immediate. The decision to implement this RGL depends on the approval of the health authorities in both countries.”

Another issue will be on sharing methods and obtaining information on the use of the Covid-19 vaccine, especially by Indonesia, which has started a vaccination programme for its people.

“The results of this partnership are very important and can be utilised by Malaysia before the country implements the vaccination programme.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.