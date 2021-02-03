NOW EVERYBODY IS AFTER TOMMY THOMAS – YET WHAT DID HE DO BUT SPEAK HIS MIND ON NAJIB’S TERRIBLE MISDEEDS INCLUDING ALTANTUYA SCANDAL – AND MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN’S ‘SHERATON MOVE’
Legal officers’ association attacks Tommy Thomas
The remarks about the service in Thomas’ memoir, My Story: Justice in the Wilderness, are not only malicious but insulting to all legal officers, it said.
“Thomas’ views are uncivilised and show his shallow thinking. Whatever his feelings of dissatisfaction were when dealing with these legal officers, it is not acceptable to put it into writing for public view.”
Thomas served as the chief of legal staff in his former role as A-G.
However, his statements show he has misconstrued the role of government legal officers.
Legal officers in the AGC and in courts have always fulfilled their roles and duties regardless of who the AG and government of the day were, said JALSOA.
“The challenges, trying times and pressure faced by a legal officer in carrying out their duty not only leave an implication on individuals and clients but also the interest of the country and the citizens in upholding the sovereignty of the law,” it said.
Government legal officers are not after popularity but to uphold the principle of secrecy, integrity and professionalism in their work ethics and actions, it said.
“It is not reasonable for Thomas to disparage the ability, strength and capability of legal officers under his purview, in such a short period and what more if the legal officers are mentioned in the book scornfully.”
Government legal staff are equally qualified as private lawyers appearing for the government.
JALSOA said Thomas should take care of the dignity and good reputation of the A-G’s role which he once held, the legal institution and civil service as per the provisions of the federal constitution.
The legal fraternity has been critical of My Story: Justice in the Wilderness since its release.
Former solicitor-general III Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria, who worked in the ACG, lodged a police report against Thomas for tarnishing his reputation in the memoir.
He is urging the police to investigate Thomas for alleging that he was incapable of prosecuting former prime minister Najib Razak for corruption in the SRC International case.
Retired prosecutor files police report against Tommy Thomas
He lodged the police report yesterday at Cyberjaya police station and said Thomas should be investigated under Section 499 of the Penal Code for also blemishing the reputation of the AGC.
Hanafiah said in the report that Thomas never told him that he would lead the SRC case prosecution team, or that the A-G had thought him of being incapable of leading that team.
He added that Thomas had also indicated that he was a lazy prosecutor and unable to conduct the prosecution case.
On July 28 last year, Najib was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million after being found guilty of abuse of power in receiving RM42 million in funds from SRC International in 2014 and 2015.
Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali delivered the sentence after three hours of mitigation.
The judge also stayed the execution of the sentence and fine, pending an appeal filed by the defence.
Najib is also suing Thomas for defamation, seeking RM10 million and an apology from the senior lawyer for allegations in the recently published memoir.
Yesterday, Najib’s lawyer, Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, said he has sent a letter of demand to Thomas and expects a reply by Friday.
“If we do not receive a satisfactory reply from (Thomas) by this Friday, our clear instruction is to institute legal proceedings early next week,” Shafee said in a statement.
Hanafiah said the fact is that Thomas was only looking for an excuse to appoint lawyers who were also his friends.
“Instead, the disability was his own because soon after, I found out that Thomas had appointed V. Sithambaram to assist him in the trial of the case.”
He said that, during his tenure at numerous legal bodies, he handled various high profile cases and had not been told at any time that was unable to handle a case.
“Therefore, Thomas’s accusation that I am incapable of handling a high-profile case like SRC is not true at all and he is slandering me with the intention of tarnishing my image.”
