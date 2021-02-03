NOW EVERYBODY IS AFTER TOMMY THOMAS – YET WHAT DID HE DO BUT SPEAK HIS MIND ON NAJIB’S TERRIBLE MISDEEDS INCLUDING ALTANTUYA SCANDAL – AND MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN’S ‘SHERATON MOVE’

THE judicial and legal service officers’ association (JALSOA) is taken aback by former attorney-general Tommy Thomas’ “uncivilised” and “shallow” criticism of government legal officers.

The remarks about the service in Thomas’ memoir, My Story: Justice in the Wilderness, are not only malicious but insulting to all legal officers, it said.

“Thomas’ views are uncivilised and show his shallow thinking. Whatever his feelings of dissatisfaction were when dealing with these legal officers, it is not acceptable to put it into writing for public view.”

It said Thomas formed the perception based on his own failure to lead the AGC and to understand the civil service.

Thomas served as the chief of legal staff in his former role as A-G.

However, his statements show he has misconstrued the role of government legal officers.

Legal officers in the AGC and in courts have always fulfilled their roles and duties regardless of who the AG and government of the day were, said JALSOA.

“The challenges, trying times and pressure faced by a legal officer in carrying out their duty not only leave an implication on individuals and clients but also the interest of the country and the citizens in upholding the sovereignty of the law,” it said.

Government legal officers are not after popularity but to uphold the principle of secrecy, integrity and professionalism in their work ethics and actions, it said.

“It is not reasonable for Thomas to disparage the ability, strength and capability of legal officers under his purview, in such a short period and what more if the legal officers are mentioned in the book scornfully.”

Government legal staff are equally qualified as private lawyers appearing for the government.

JALSOA said Thomas should take care of the dignity and good reputation of the A-G’s role which he once held, the legal institution and civil service as per the provisions of the federal constitution.

The legal fraternity has been critical of My Story: Justice in the Wilderness since its release.

Former solicitor-general III Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria, who worked in the ACG, lodged a police report against Thomas for tarnishing his reputation in the memoir.

He is urging the police to investigate Thomas for alleging that he was incapable of prosecuting former prime minister Najib Razak for corruption in the SRC International case.

Retired prosecutor files police report against Tommy Thomas

Former solicitor-general III Mohamad Hanafiah Zakariah says by impugning him, Tommy Thomas has also tarnished the reputation of the Attorney-General’s Chambers. – Attorney-General’s Chambers pic, February 3, 2021.