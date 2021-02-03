FORGET THE LION DANCES, THROW AWAY THE ‘KOMPANGS’, NO NEED TO MAKE ANYMORE GARLANDS – MALAYSIA IS ON TRACK FOR A TERRIBLE FUTURE WITH THE LIKES OF MUHYIDDIN & HADI AWANG IN CHARGE – NOT ONLY DID THEY FAIL IN COVID-19 FIGHT BUT EVEN IN GETTING VACCINATIONS, THEY BLEW IT & MALAYSIA WILL BE FAR BEHIND OTHER COUNTRIES TO GET ITS SHARE

Malaysians are set to face a grim Chinese New Year with the extension of the second movement control order (MCO 2.0) to February 18, 2021.

If the Health Ministry’s National Institute of Health (NIH)’s revised pandemic projections are right, Malaysia will record 8,000 daily new Covid-19 cases by the first week of March and 10,000 daily new cases by the second week of March because of high infectivity rate.

Then Malaysia’s the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases would have exceeded 400,000 cases by the second week of March and we would be vying for the position of being among the top 40 countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

Malaysia would then have the dubious distinction of being the only country in the world to jump some 45 places from being ranked No. 85 on November 18, 2020 among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases to around No. 40 and even lesser.

This is a most perverse interpretation of the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s priority to “uphold the country’s sovereignty and strengthen Malaysia’s position on the world stage” in his 2021 New Year Message.

The greatest challenge today is to restore public confidence and trust in the national strategy and approach in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, for it is in painful tatters as a result the double standards in observing the Covid-19 SOP, where Perikatan Nasional Ministers and VIPs could flout with impunity, and the govermemt’s numerous flip-flops.

In this context, reports that five ministers and nine deputy ministers were conferred titles in conjunction with this year’s Federal Territory day celebrations are sending the wrong signals to the public, as Ministers, Deputy Ministers and political leaders should be setting an example of public service before self to regain public confidence and trust in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ministers, Deputy Ministers and political leaders must not act as if they are not aware that there is a critical crisis of confidence over the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the first shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine to arrive on Feb. 26, this would mean that Malaysia’s nation-wide Covid-19 vaccination programme would only be able to begin in March.

So far, more than 101 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been given out in 64 countries around the world.

As Malaysia will be far behind other countries in the vaccination programme, we must make sure that we well-prepared to resolve the logistical and other problems so that we do not face any hitches in carrying out a successful national vaccination programme.

(Media Statement by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 3rd February 2021)

–https://blog.limkitsiang.com/

