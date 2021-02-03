UMNO WARLORD ISA SAMAD, THE FELDA CHIEF APPOINTED BY NAJIB, FOUND GUILTY OF CORRUPTION OVER HOTEL PURCHASE

Former Felda chairperson Mohd Isa Samad was found guilty of nine counts of corruption linked to the purchase of a hotel in Sarawak.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court today ruled that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case against the accused.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is expected to deliver the sentence later, following Isa’s defence team mitigation for a lighter sentence in the case.

The court fixed today for decision at the end of defence of Isa’s corruption case linked to the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites (MPHS) by Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FICSB).

On June 16 last year, the court ordered Isa to enter his defence to the nine corruption charges, following its finding that the prosecution succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against the accused.

On Sept 3 last year, the defence closed its case after having called six witnesses to testify for Isa, who was Negeri Sembilan menteri besar for 22 years from 1982 to 2004.

The accused was charged with nine counts of dishonestly receiving gratification for himself, in cash totalling RM3,090,000, from Ikhwan Zaidel, who is a board member of Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd, through one Muhammad Zahid Md Arip.

The monies were purportedly gratification for helping to approve the purchase of the hotel by FICSB for RM160 million.

The offences were allegedly perpetrated at Level 49, Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No 11, Persiaran KLCC, between Jul 21, 2014, and Dec 11, 2015.

The nine charges, framed under Section 16a(A) of the MACC Act 2009, is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law.

Isa faces a jail term not exceeding 20 years, and a fine of at least five times the bribe amount, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Initially charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, his case was later transferred to the High Court.

The prosecution’s case hinged on the testimony of their 21st witness Zahid, who among others testified that former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak had instructed Felda to purchase the Merdeka Palace Hotel in Kuching, Sarawak, after an earlier proposal to acquire the property from Gegasan Abadi Sdn Bhd was rejected by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC)’s board.

Zahid claimed he overheard the conversation between Isa and Najib while at the lobby of Parliament in March 2014.

However, Isa in his testimony to the court had denied receiving RM3 million in nine transactions from Zahid over the purchase of the hotel.

The accused has also testified that Zahid implicated the former after the latter was put under duress from being harassed by a ‘ghost’ in the MACC lockup.

On Jan 14 last year, the prosecution closed its case against Isa, during which 15 witnesses testified against the accused. Trial first began on Oct 8, 2019.

