IGP & MUHYIDDIN’S DOUBLE STANDARDS – WHY SO HEAVY-HANDED ON ORDINARY CITIZEN MCO VIOLATORS – WHEN CLEAR CASE OF BREACH OF SOPs AT COPS’ OWN TRAINING CENTRE? WHO WILL ‘FINE’ THE IGP OR MUHYIDDIN?

KUALA LUMPUR: An additional 264 trainees at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here have been infected with Covid-19.

Bukit Aman Management Department director Comm Datuk Ramli Din said this brings the total number of trainees who have tested positive to 382.

“A total of 46 Pulapol personnel have also been infected,” he said when contacted on Tuesday (Feb 2).

Comm Ramli said they were working closely with the Health Ministry to send those infected to MAEPS Serdang for treatment and quarantine.

“Some were already sent there last week while the rest are being processed,” he said.

Comm Ramli said movements at Pulapol have been restricted for now.

“All training programmes have been suspended.

“We have also conducted sanitisation at several locations in Pulapol,” he said.

On Jan 27, the ministry announced that a workplace cluster was detected in Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra.

While it did not name the exact location, the ministry said the cluster involved staff and students of a training institute there.

The cluster was identified on Jan 26 after a 58-year-old started showing symptoms and underwent screening which came back positive for Covid-19.

IGP: No more warnings or advice, MCO violators face stern action

KUALA LUMPUR: Firm, stern action will be taken against those who fail to adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) following the extension of the movement control order (MCO), says Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador. The Inspector-General of Police said a total of 2,285 compliance operation teams, who are on duty daily, have been instructed to be more thorough in their patrols. “The operation teams have also been directed to take firmer actions against SOP violators. “So far, we have issued thousands of compounds for various offences, including those travelling interstate without permission. “We are determined to enforce the order strictly,” he said when contacted on Tuesday (Feb 2). The country’s top cop said Bukit Aman senior police offcers with the rank of Senior Asst Comm (SAC) and above have been instructed to conduct inspections. “We have already set up 529 roadblocks nationwide and it is enough to enforce the MCO. “I hope the public will comply fully with the SOP as this is the only way we can curb the spread of the disease,” he said. The IGP said there would be no more warnings or advice from the police. “Stricter enforcement is the only way as we are very serious about breaking the chain of infections. This is our main aim,” he said. Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced earlier on Tuesday that the MCO has been extended until Feb 18. He also said stricter SOP would be imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

