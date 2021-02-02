AS MC0 2.0 EXTENDED, NEW INFECTIONS DIP AGAIN – BUT STILL DANGEROUS AT 3,455 CASES & RECORD 21 DEATHS

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has reported a record high 21 deaths and 3,455 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 3,661 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 173,990.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 222,628.

There are 47,847 active cases with 327 patients being treated in intensive care and 145 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the 21 deaths take the death toll to 791.

