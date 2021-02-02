DESPITE holding no position in the government, former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi assured Malaysians he will continue to listen to their problems and highlight them.

Taking to Facebook today, Ahmad Zahid urged Malaysians to understand his predicament.

“I hope all of you understand that I am in no position to make decisions on behalf of the government.

“I am the president of Umno and chairman of Barisan Nasional (BN) who does not hold the reins of the administration,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said all he could do now was to serve the people by listening to their concerns and highlighting them.

The Bagan Dato MP said the official platform he could use to air public grievances, the Parliament, has been suspended following the emergency declaration.

“So I will continue to use social media to air public grouses,” he said, adding if the issues raised are ignored he could only offer his apologies to the public.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.