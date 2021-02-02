MUHYIDDIN’S DISASTROUS BOO-BOO – YET IT’S THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE TO PAY HIGHER FINES & PENALTIES INSTEAD OF HIM BEING SACKED! ISMAIL SABRI ADMITS IT – ‘INTERSTATE TRAVEL CONTRIBUTED TO INCREASE IN POSITIVE CASES WITH 31 CLUSTERS EMERGING’

PUTRAJAYA: Interstate travel will not be allowed to prevent further spread of Covid-19 and new clusters from emerging because of the movement of people, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister (Security) also said social activities were still not allowed.

“All decisions made during the National Security Council special meeting are based on data and information from the Health Ministry.

“When we allowed interstate travel previously, it contributed to an increase in positive cases.

“In fact, 31 clusters emerged due to interstate travel, ” he said on Tuesday (Feb 2).

Ismail Sabri had earlier announced that the MCO, which was to be enforced until Feb 4, had been extended until Feb 18.  ANN

KUALA LUMPUR— The government is maintaining a strict ban against outstation journeys in the extended movement control order (MCO) to prevent new travel clusters from forming, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob explained today.

The 2021 MCO that was supposed to end this Thursday has been extended until February 18, and effectively limits the annual homecoming or “balik kampung” for Chinese New Year, which falls on the February 12 and 13 long weekend this year.

“Many have asked before this on why interstate travel is still restricted. I would like to inform you that all decisions are made based on data that have been issued by MOH. When we allowed interstate travel previously, it had contributed to Covid-19 cases.

“There are 31 clusters related to interstate travel. That is why we stress that interstate travel is still not allowed,” the defence minister also in charge of Covid-19 security said in his virtual news conference this afternoon. MALAY MAIL

Noor Hisham says tougher action, higher fines coming

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 could be made under the Emergency Ordinance.

KOTA BHARU: Draft amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act have been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He explained that as the law was gazetted in 1988, amendments were needed, in accordance with current needs. The changes would include the compound fine for offences, currently set at a maximum of RM1,000.

“Now we will use the Emergency Ordinance to make the amendments,” he told reporters after visiting a Covid-19 low-risk treatment and quarantine centre here today.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said that the time had come for the compound fine to be increased for offences against Covid-19 prevention rules under the movement control order.

Hamid said that thousands of compound notices were being issued each week to offenders who flouted the rules, mostly that on maintaining physical distancing.

Clinical trials needed for traditional remedies

Noor Hisham was also asked about the use of Islamic or traditional medicines as an alternative method to treat Covid-19.

He said strong studies must be done for proof of their efficacy.

“Likewise, the use of vaccines would require three phases of clinical trials to be able to see the side effects and effectiveness of the vaccines. It’s the same with traditional medicine, so we have to conduct studies first for proof of their efficacy.”

Noor Hisham was responding to a statement on Jan 26 by Kelantan executive councillor Hilmi Abdullah, who is also a practitioner of traditional Islamic medicine. He suggested that the government consider the Islamic method as an alternative treatment for Covid-19. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

