MUHYIDDIN’S DISASTROUS BOO-BOO – YET IT’S THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE TO PAY HIGHER FINES & PENALTIES INSTEAD OF HIM BEING SACKED! ISMAIL SABRI ADMITS IT – ‘INTERSTATE TRAVEL CONTRIBUTED TO INCREASE IN POSITIVE CASES WITH 31 CLUSTERS EMERGING’

KOTA BHARU: Draft amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act have been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.
He explained that as the law was gazetted in 1988, amendments were needed, in accordance with current needs. The changes would include the compound fine for offences, currently set at a maximum of RM1,000.
“Now we will use the Emergency Ordinance to make the amendments,” he told reporters after visiting a Covid-19 low-risk treatment and quarantine centre here today.
Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said that the time had come for the compound fine to be increased for offences against Covid-19 prevention rules under the movement control order.
Hamid said that thousands of compound notices were being issued each week to offenders who flouted the rules, mostly that on maintaining physical distancing.
Clinical trials needed for traditional remedies
Noor Hisham was also asked about the use of Islamic or traditional medicines as an alternative method to treat Covid-19.
He said strong studies must be done for proof of their efficacy.
“Likewise, the use of vaccines would require three phases of clinical trials to be able to see the side effects and effectiveness of the vaccines. It’s the same with traditional medicine, so we have to conduct studies first for proof of their efficacy.”
Noor Hisham was responding to a statement on Jan 26 by Kelantan executive councillor Hilmi Abdullah, who is also a practitioner of traditional Islamic medicine. He suggested that the government consider the Islamic method as an alternative treatment for Covid-19. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
