MUHYIDDIN’S DISASTROUS BOO-BOO – YET IT’S THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE TO PAY HIGHER FINES & PENALTIES INSTEAD OF HIM BEING SACKED! ISMAIL SABRI ADMITS IT – ‘INTERSTATE TRAVEL CONTRIBUTED TO INCREASE IN POSITIVE CASES WITH 31 CLUSTERS EMERGING’

PUTRAJAYA: Interstate travel will not be allowed to prevent further spread of Covid-19 and new clusters from emerging because of the movement of people, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister (Security) also said social activities were still not allowed.

“All decisions made during the National Security Council special meeting are based on data and information from the Health Ministry.

“When we allowed interstate travel previously, it contributed to an increase in positive cases.

“In fact, 31 clusters emerged due to interstate travel, ” he said on Tuesday (Feb 2).

Ismail Sabri had earlier announced that the MCO, which was to be enforced until Feb 4, had been extended until Feb 18. ANN

