EVEN CHILDREN NOT SPARED THE ‘SUPREMACY’ AXE – THE BAD-HEARTEDNESS OF MUHYIDDIN’S ‘UNITY’ GOVT STARTS TO SPREAD: NOW STATELESS KIDS BANNED FROM ATTENDING SCHOOLS UNLESS THEY HAVE PASSPORTS – IN REVERSAL OF MASZLEE’S POLICY OF NON-DISCRIMINATION AGAINST CHILDREN

Stateless children can’t attend school under new policy requiring passports, Penang parents say
One such parent, MV Krishnan, 64, said his 13-year-old adopted daughter was supposed to enter Form One this year but could not because of this new policy.
“The education department told us that we must furnish her passport to enrol her in a government school because she is not a Malaysian citizen,” he said.
He said he adopted his daughter when she was an infant.
Penang Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy shows a picture of one of the stateless students on his mobile phone during a press conference in George Town February 2, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
Krishnan is one of 19 parents in Penang who are facing similar issues with their adopted children.
Ramasamy said the children are stateless as their biological mothers were foreigners and no longer in Malaysia while the children’s birth certificates listed them as non-citizens.
He said the children’s citizenship in their birth certificates will be listed according to their biological mother’s citizenship.
He said that previously, stateless children adopted by Malaysian parents were able to attend government schools as long as the parents bring a copy of the court order of the official adoption and documentation from the welfare department on the adoption.
“The government suddenly introduced this new policy making it compulsory for these children to bring their passports to register for government schools,” he said.
He said these stateless children were born in Malaysia to foreign mothers who have since exited the country.
“The adoptive parents couldn’t apply passports for the children who were listed as citizens of their birth mothers’ countries,” he said.
He criticised Putrajaya for implementing this new policy that effectively denies stateless children an education.
“This is inhumane. Access to education is a fundamental human right and yet these children were denied this basic right,” he said.
He said he wrote to the education department in November last year but to no avail.
“This has to be resolved immediately, they are adopted children, it is not a crime to be adopted. Why deny them the right to education?” he said.
He called on the Education Ministry to look into this issue and allow stateless children to continue schooling.
“They are not asking for funding or riches, they only want to go to school, this is cruel,” he said.
Ramasamy said there are about 2,000 stateless children in Penang and possibly tens of thousands more nationwide.
“I am sure these 19 parents who brought their issues up with us are not the only ones, there could be hundreds if not thousands more in the whole country,” he said.
He said the previous federal government under Pakatan Harapan (PH) had allowed stateless children to attend government schools.
“How can the current government claim to be caring when they don’t even allow children to go to school?” he asked.
He said the children’s future now looked bleak as they have been denied their education.
Maszlee outreach programme to put dropouts back in school
Many pupils also fall behind because of lack of access to computers and the internet.
Untuk Malaysia operations director Hafizul Faiz, said the children on the programme would be taught to read, write and count (3M).
“Ten months should be enough time for the dropout students to master the 3M skills and proceed to the next level of schooling,” Hafizul told The Malaysian Insight.
Maszlee launched Untuk Malaysia in November while schools were closed amid the coronavirus epldemic.
Lesson were conducted online but not all the pupils had the means to access them while some were having difficulty learning through the virtual platforms. A Unicef report on the situation had urged urgent intervention.
Hafizul said the dropout outreach programme was in response to the Unicef report.
“Focused intervention was identified as the urgent and immediate measure that must be taken. That was why the Save the Dropouts movement was started,” he said.
Hafizul said it was difficult to obtain accurate data on the number of dropouts in Malaysia but suspected they were a sizeable group.
He said in less than a week after its launch, the programme had received 2,000 applications for participation. Half of them will be selected, with priority given to children in poor families.
“The number is worrying. Even without an epidemic, the issue of dropouts is not new. But it has become a bigger problem because of the epidemic and must be addressed.
“Poverty and pandemic-related factors are why there is a high number of dropouts,” he said.
‘Change makers’
The community welfare group is counting on its 7,000 volunteer tutors and public donations to make the programme a success,.
People can also refer the dropouts they know to the programme or sign up as volunteers to help.
Workshops and training sessions for the tutors start this week and classes the week after.
Hafizul said the programme will be implemented across Malaysia and requires at least 500 tutors, known as “change makers”, for the 1,000 students.
More tutors and students could sign up when more funds are obtained, he added.
Tuition sessions are held in-person with compliance with health and safety guideliness, Hafizul said.
“Physical classes are the best way to ensure the success of our programme. It will be hard if we rely on online classes.”
Hafiz hopes to cap attendance at two pupils per session. The tutor and students must also live within 10km of one other so as not to violate movement restrictions in effect. When signing up, volunteer tutors will have to state where they live.
All schools are currently closed except to students sitting for the national SPM and STPM examinations.
The rest are learning at home through various media and platforms, including television programmes. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
