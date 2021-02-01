AN INSULT TO TURTLE EGGS OR NOT, ISMAIL SABRI MUST START USING HIS BRAIN: OF COURSE, THE POOR WON’T SURVIVE – EVEN THE MIDDLE-INCOME HAS RUN OUT OF CASH & SAVINGS – THAT’S WHY MUHYIDDIN REGIME MUST GIVE CASH AID WHILE IMPOSING A ‘TOTAL LOCKDOWN’ FOR 2 TO 3 WEEKS – OTHERWISE HOW CAN THE CHAIN OF INFECTION BREAK – THE SUFFERING OF THE COUNTRY WILL ONLY WORSEN & BE PROLONGED

The government will not implement a total lockdown to battle the Covid-19 pandemic as this would sound the death knell for the poor and small businesses.

On the contrary, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the focus would be on the outbreaks at factories and construction sites, where large numbers of cases have been recorded.

The Umno leader then shared how small businesses were affected after the government barred dining-in.

“I bought food from an eatery in Kampung Datuk Keramat. Although we allow takeaway, the business there has dropped by 50 percent.

“Just imagine, if we shut down these restaurants and shops, can the people, especially the poor and those involved in micro-businesses, survive?

“We know life is important but we must also take care of the people’s economic well-being, especially the poor,” Ismail Sabri told a press conference in Gombak this afternoon.

He said the government’s strategy to battle the pandemic would be based on facts.

“We will focus on factories and construction sites as they are the biggest contributors to the Covid-19 cases.

“There are no clusters involving markets and roadside stalls. We act according to facts,” Ismail Sabri added.

The country had recorded four-digit new Covid-19 cases daily since October 2020. As of Jan 31, this rose to more than 5,000 cases for three consecutive days.

It was previously speculated that Putrajaya might impose a total lockdown if the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise by Feb 4, based on a leaked internal circular by the EU-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Eurocham).

Eurocham later denied that the government had warned of a possible economic lockdown.

Putrajaya, which imposed a second movement control order from Jan 13, decided to extend the MCO to Feb 4. -MKINI

14 new Covid-19 clusters, 9 involving workplaces