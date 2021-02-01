NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS DIP AHEAD OF KEY MEETING TO DECIDE ON MCO EXTENSION – BUT STILL HIGH AT 4,214 CASES, RECORD NUMBER OF PATIENTS ON VENTILATORS

Coronavirus in world. Novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Concept of coronavirus with flag of Malaysia

The Health Ministry today reported 4,214 new Covid-19 cases today amidst a record number of patients (137) requiring ventilators to breath.

Ventilators are used when a patient cannot breath on their own because a disease had caused the lungs to fail.

The Health Ministry reported another 10 deaths attributed to Covid-19 today. The national death toll stood at 770.

  • Active cases: 48,074
  • Patients in ICU: 317
  • Intubated: 136 [New record]
  • RT PCR tests: N/A [Jan 21 – 48,728 tests processed, 76,255 capacity]

MKINI

