BERSATU LEADER’S WIFE FACES DEATH PENALTY OVER GANJA CHARGE

Politician’s wife faces death over ganja charge

AMPANG: A wife of a PPBM youth leader is facing the death penalty after she was charged today in the magistrates’ court with two counts of trafficking ganja at her home here last month.

On the first count, Lyiana Roslee, 34, was charged with trafficking 1,580.4gm of cannabis with another person who is yet to be prosecuted.

She is also charged with trafficking 7,870ml of liquid cannabis with the same person.

If convicted, Lyiana could be sentenced to death or to a maximum jail term of 30 years. She was represented by Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali.

She and the same person are also facing a third charge of cultivating nine ganja plants. If found guilty, she could be jailed for 30 years.

All three offences were allegedly committed at a house in Jalan Duta Suria, here at 7.30pm on Jan 20.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Syazwani Mohamad Sobry prosecuted.

Magistrate Farah Nasihah Annuar then fixed the case for mention on Feb 16 to allow the prosecution to get sanction from the public prosecutor to transfer the case to the High Court.

Rafique, meanwhile told FMT, he would be filing a bail application for Lyiana in the High Court in Shah Alam.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

