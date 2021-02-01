MCO MAY BE EXTENDED – MUHYIDDIN TO CHAIR MEETING ON TUESDAY – EVEN AS HIS ‘BLAME EVERYONE EXCEPT THEMSELVES’ REGIME GETS READY TO JACK UP FINES, TAKE ‘STERN ACTION’ AGAINST THOSE CAUGHT FLOUTING SOP

NSC meets on Tuesday to discuss possible MCO extension

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Security Council (NSC) will have a special meeting on Tuesday (Feb 2) to discuss a possible extension of the movement control

order, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and we will hear the report from the Health Ministry before any decision is made.” he told reporters after visiting roadblocks at Sentul and Gombak on Monday (Feb 1).

When asked if more sectors should be closed owing to the high number of daily Covid-19 cases, especially within the last three days, he said there has to be a balance.

“We don’t want our rakyat to die from Covid-19 but at the same time we also don’t want them to die of starvation. I went to a roadside stall to buy food recently and the operator told me that their income had decreased by as much as 50% because they can only offer take-out,” he said.

“Some of them depleted their savings completely during the last MCO which lasted three months. Can you imagine how they will survive if we implement the same MCO now?” he said.

Ismail Sabri added that this was why it was important to strike a balance between safeguarding lives as well as economic interests.

He said some small and micro business operators rely on their daily income to put food on the table for their families.

As for Chinese New Year, Ismail Sabri said standard operating procedures for the celebrations are being drawn up.

The Senior Minister (Security) said the NSC, Health Ministry and National Unity Ministry will come up with the SOP.

“The Technical Committee has asked them to come up with the SOP and they are currently drawing it up and will present it to us soon.

“We do not want to make any decisions now as the status of the MCO could change within two weeks,” he said, adding that the SOP would be one week before Chinese New Year or at the latest, two to three days in advance. – ANN

Stern action, heavier fines for those flouting Covid-19 SOP – Ismail Sabri

Police will take stern action and no longer compromise with those who flout standard operating procedures (SOP) related to Covid-19 if the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, warned Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob. “Stern action will be taken without further compromise if we see the Covid-19 cases continue to climb,” he told a press conference after visiting a roadblock in Gombak this afternoon. He said the government may amend the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 to increase compound fines against the SOP violators, particularly against the employers. “Just wait. I can’t announce; whatever form of punishment will be announced later. Maybe Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador or the Health Ministry will announce it. “We have to wait as it involves the amendment of Act 342 or the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988,” he said. Yesterday, IGP said it is time to raise the current RM1,000 fine imposed on SOP flouters following the nationwide spike in Covid-19 cases. MKINI CAP: Stop blaming foreigners for rising Covid-19 cases The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) spoke against the statement by Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob who said the management of residential areas and condominiums were allowed to make Covid-19 tests compulsory for tenants, especially foreigners, before they enter the premises. “The statement singling out foreigners is unwise, particularly coming from a minister, as it may trigger xenophobic aggression against foreign workers who have made a substantial contribution to our economic growth,” said CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader in a statement today. Mohideen said the Strata Management Act (SMA) 2013 has no provisions allowing a joint management body or management corporation to compel residents to submit their test results or bar them if they fail to comply. He added that Ismail made mention of condominiums which may include foreign managerial staff, specialists, and researchers. “If he refers to foreign factory workers who are housed in low-cost flats, then the government has to be blamed because, in better times, the government did not ensure proper accommodation for these foreign workers. “It was left to the employers to cram these workers in flat units under unhygienic conditions. Maximising profit was the sole objective of these employers and the government cannot plead ignorance,” said Mohideen. He said this situation had been reported to the authorities for many years, and among the latest was by the Ethical Trading Initiative in 2019, but the problem still remains. “Now the government has ordered employers to ensure that all their foreign workers undergo mandatory Covid-19 screening at the start of 2021. We would like to ask if a month-old swab test result is still valid or if they have to take a swab test every two weeks?” he asked. He said assuming that property management forces foreign workers to produce Covid-19 test results, none of these workers will be able to afford the test if the employer does not pay for them. “The foreign workers should not be made scapegoats for the rapidly worsening Covid-19 situation. “It is obvious that the current horrendous pandemic situation took place after the Sabah Elections on Sept 26, 2020, and when interstate/inter-district travel was permitted from Dec 7, 2020,” he added. “Does it mean if a person is unable to show their test result, they have to sleep on the streets, whether or not they are infected? “We call on the authorities to seek rational solutions to curb the spread of the pandemic and, at the same time, ensure that foreigners are not victimised,” said the veteran activist. Ismail drew sharp criticism over the matter and even engaged in a war of words with MPs Fahmi Fadzil and Hannah Yeoh, saying that they were more interested in defending the rights of foreigners than Malaysians. MKINI MKINI / ANN

