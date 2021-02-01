ON FT DAY, IN ‘SATU KALI SEMUA SAPU’ STYLE OF THE MUHYIDDIN REGIME, ‘BLUR AS A BAT’ FINANCE MINISTER ZAFRUL & AZMIN CARTEL’S ZURAIDA LEAD 14 MINISTERS & DEPUTIES IN BAGGING ‘DATUK’ TITLES, AWARDS FOR THEMSELVES

Federal Territory Day: 14 ministers and deputies get titles

A total of five ministers and nine deputy ministers were conferred titles in conjunction with this year’s Federal Territory Day celebration today.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz was awarded the Darjah Kebesaran Pangkat Pertama Seri Utama Mahkota Wilayah (SUMW), which comes with the title “Datuk Seri Utama”.

Meanwhile, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan were given the Darjah Kebesaran Pangkat Kedua Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW), which comes with the title “Datuk Seri”.

Education Minister Radzi Jidin as well as Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin were recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Pangkat Ketiga Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW), which carries the title “Datuk”.

The nine deputy ministers who were also conferred titles were:

1. Deputy Federal Territories Minister Edmund Santhara Kumar RamanaiduBLUR AS BAT’

2. Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Ali Biju

3. Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Willie Mongin

4. Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Mastura Mohd Yazid

5. Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah

6. Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Arthur Joseph Kurup

7. Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary

8. Deputy Human Resources Minister Awang Hashim

9. Deputy Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Ahmad Amzad Hashim

Aside from Santhara, who was awarded the SMW, the other deputy ministers received the PMW.

Other notable recipients of the SUMW today, which carries the “Datuk Seri Utama” title, were the Penang Governor Abdul Rahman Abbas, Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin, Malacca Governor Ali Rustam, Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, and Sarawak Governor Abdul Taib Mahmud’s wife Ragad Kurdi Taib.

PTPTN chairperson Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Umno Youth exco member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, who is better known as Papagomo, were also recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Pangkat Keempat Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW), which does not come with a title.

A total of 335 people from various ministries, agencies, organisations, and corporations were recipients of awards, honours, and medals in conjunction with Federal Territory Day.

MKINI

.