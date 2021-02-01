IRONIC OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN’S COUP REGIME CONDEMNS MYANMAR’S PRE-DAWN MILITARY COUP – CALLS FOR ‘DEMOCRATIC’ RESOLUTION TO ALLEGED ‘ELECTION FRAUD’

The Foreign Ministry of Malaysia says it views with serious concern the latest developments in Myanmar today after the military seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Suu Kyi was detained along with Myanmar President Win Myint and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.

The army said it carried out the detentions in response to “election fraud”, handing power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposing a state of emergency for one year, according to a statement on a military-owned television station.

“Malaysia calls on the Myanmar military and all relevant parties to give utmost priority to the maintenance of peace and security in Myanmar, uphold the rule of law, and resolve any electoral discrepancies through established legal mechanisms and dialogue in a peaceful manner.”

“As a close neighbour and member of Asean, Malaysia continues to advocate for peace and stability, which are essential for progress and prosperity of all in this region including in Myanmar,” it said in a statement today.

Malaysia said it reaffirms the strong support for Myanmar’s democratic transition, peace process, and inclusive economic development.

Suu Kyi, 75, came to power after a 2015 election win that followed decades of house arrest in a struggle for democracy with Myanmar’s junta that turned her into an international icon.

However, her international standing was damaged after hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled army operations in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state in 2017, but she remains hugely popular at home and her party recently won a landslide election.

Myanmar lags far behind other Asean countries after many decades under a string of military dictatorships that began when General Ne Win seized power in 1962.

“The unity sought by the people of Myanmar continues to depend on the unity achieved among her leaders.

“Malaysia supports the continuation of discussion among Myanmar’s leaders to avoid adverse consequences to the people and state of Myanmar, especially in the current, difficult Covid-19 pandemic situation,” added the Foreign Ministry.

It also called on all Malaysians in Myanmar to remain calm, vigilant, and continue to adhere to the safety advisories of the local authorities.

For consular assistance and emergency matters, the Embassy of Malaysia in Yangon may be contacted at +95 9 772 220 230 or [email protected] – MKINI