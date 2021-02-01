IRONIC OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN’S COUP REGIME CONDEMNS MYANMAR’S PRE-DAWN MILITARY COUP – CALLS FOR ‘DEMOCRATIC’ RESOLUTION TO ALLEGED ‘ELECTION FRAUD’

Foreign Ministry calls for peaceful, democratic resolution to Myanmar coup
The Foreign Ministry of Malaysia says it views with serious concern the latest developments in Myanmar today after the military seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Suu Kyi was detained along with Myanmar President Win Myint and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.
The army said it carried out the detentions in response to “election fraud”, handing power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposing a state of emergency for one year, according to a statement on a military-owned television station.
“Malaysia calls on the Myanmar military and all relevant parties to give utmost priority to the maintenance of peace and security in Myanmar, uphold the rule of law, and resolve any electoral discrepancies through established legal mechanisms and dialogue in a peaceful manner.”
“As a close neighbour and member of Asean, Malaysia continues to advocate for peace and stability, which are essential for progress and prosperity of all in this region including in Myanmar,” it said in a statement today.
Malaysia said it reaffirms the strong support for Myanmar’s democratic transition, peace process, and inclusive economic development.
Suu Kyi, 75, came to power after a 2015 election win that followed decades of house arrest in a struggle for democracy with Myanmar’s junta that turned her into an international icon.
However, her international standing was damaged after hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled army operations in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state in 2017, but she remains hugely popular at home and her party recently won a landslide election.
Myanmar lags far behind other Asean countries after many decades under a string of military dictatorships that began when General Ne Win seized power in 1962.
“The unity sought by the people of Myanmar continues to depend on the unity achieved among her leaders.
“Malaysia supports the continuation of discussion among Myanmar’s leaders to avoid adverse consequences to the people and state of Myanmar, especially in the current, difficult Covid-19 pandemic situation,” added the Foreign Ministry.
It also called on all Malaysians in Myanmar to remain calm, vigilant, and continue to adhere to the safety advisories of the local authorities.
For consular assistance and emergency matters, the Embassy of Malaysia in Yangon may be contacted at +95 9 772 220 230 or [email protected] – MKINI
Groups condemn Myanmar military coup, call for release of detainees
PETALING JAYA: Klang MP Charles Santiago has slammed Myanmar’s military for staging a coup, urging them to release those arrested this morning.
Santiago, who chairs the Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights, said the latest developments in Myanmar were a “slap in the face to every Burmese citizen who went out to vote in the last November elections”.
Along with the release of those arrested, he said, the army must immediately return their tanks to the barracks and restore all communication services.
“The people of Myanmar had their say in November’s election, and overwhelmingly sent the message that they reject army rule. The military must respect the will of the people and allow Parliament to proceed,” he said in a statement.
He called on the rest of the Asean region to condemn the show of force against democratically elected leaders, and to help de-escalate the situation.
Meanwhile, human rights group Fortify Rights urged the military to issue guarantees on the safety of those detained and cease further arrests.
It also called for the release of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other politicians and activists.
In a statement, Fortify Rights chief executive Matthew Smith said all communication and mobile phone networks must be restored out of respect for the right to free expression.
“A military coup is underway,” he said. “Access to information is critical for the Myanmar public right now.”
According to a source from the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, Smith said, the military detained all civilian members of parliament in the capital Naypyidaw on the day the Myanmar Parliament was supposed to convene.
“The military must respect the results of the 2020 elections and allow the Parliament to convene as scheduled,” he said, adding that governments around the world should condemn the military’s “blatant power grab”.
Myanmar’s military staged a coup this morning, detaining Suu Kyi and declaring they had taken control of the country for a year under a state of emergency.
The intervention came after weeks of rising tensions between the military, which ruled the country for nearly five decades, and the civilian government over allegations of fraud in November’s elections.
Just hours after the arrests, communications networks in Myanmar were restricted, with several mobile phone networks down and web connections severely disrupted. – FMT